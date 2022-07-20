MAK vs BD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 5

The Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will take on the Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) in the fifth match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

None of the teams had a great start to the tournament. The Mis Ainak Region lost their first match to SGT by eight wickets. The Band-e-Amir Dragons lost their first match to Kabul by six wickets.

Both teams will be desperate to win the match but the Mis Ainak Region are a much stronger squad. The Mis Ainak Region are expected to win the game.

MAK vs BD Probable Playing XI

MAK Playing XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib, Nangyalai Kharote, Iftekhar Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammadullah Hamkar

BAD Playing XI

Mohammad Sardar (wk), Ikram Alikhil, Asif Musazai, Tahir Adil, Sadiqullah Pacha, Karim Janat, Farmanullah, Aman Rafiqi, Aftab Alam, Noor Ahmad, Nijat Masood

Match Details

MAK vs BD, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: July 20, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly. So, the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

MAK vs BD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt M Shahzad, who has excelled in recent international matches for Afghanistan. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, R Hassan and A Afghan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is N Obaid.

All-rounders

As K Janat and G Naib will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is I Ahmad.

Bowlers

N Totakhil and A Hamza are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is Z Khan.

Top players to pick in MAK vs BD Dream11 prediction team

K Janat (BD)

G Naib (MAK)

I Ahmad (MAK)

Mis Ainak Region vs Band-e-Amir Dragons: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Janat - Six runs and two wickets

N Totakhil - 10 runs and two wickets

I Ahmad - 55 runs

Mis Ainak Region vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Shahzad, A Afghan, R Hassan, N Obaid, K Janat, I Ahmad, G Naib, Farmanullah, Z Khan, N Totakhil, A Hamza

Captain: K Janat Vice Captain: I Ahmad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Shahzad, S Atal, R Hassan, N Obaid, K Janat, I Ahmad, G Naib, Farmanullah, Z Khan, N Totakhil, A Hamza

Captain: K Janat Vice Captain: G Naib

