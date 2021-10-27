MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One-Day Tournament, 2nd Semi-final

Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will lock horns with Boost Region (BOS) in the second semi-final of the Afghanistan One-Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar on Wednesday.
Mis Ainak Region finished second in the group stage with three wins from their four matches. They defeated Amo Region by eight wickets in their last outing. Boost Region, on the other hand, finished in third place, winning only two out of four league stage matches. They were defeated by Band-e-Amir Region by 30 runs in their last match.
MAK vs BOS Probable Playing 11 Today
MAK XI
Naveed Obaid, Yousuf Shah (WK), Shahidullah Kamal (C), Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, M Hashum, Yousuf Zazai
BOS XI
Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Ainuddin Kakar (WK), Munir Ahmad (C), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ibrahim, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Baqi, Nawid Mohammad Kabir
Match Details
MAK vs BOS, Afghanistan One-Day Tournament, Semi-final 2
Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar.
Pitch Report
The surface at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium generally favors the bowlers, with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with wickets in hand being critical for either side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 221 runs.
Today’s MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Munir Ahmad: Ahmad has been in good form lately and is expected to perform well on Wednesday as well. He has scored 160 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 74.76.
Batters
Ihsanullah Janat: Janat is an explosive opening batter who has scored 255 runs in four matches in the tournament. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.
Asghar Atal: Atal is a reliable batter who can play a significant role in this encounter. He has scored 173 runs in three matches.
All-rounders
Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has smashed 350 runs in addition to scalping five wickets in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.
Waqar Ishaqzai: Ishaqzai has been one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. He has scalped five wickets in four matches while also scoring 36 runs.
Bowlers
Noor Ahmad: Ahmad is an experienced bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.64 in four matches.
Ziaur Rahman Sharifi: Sharifi has been in decent form with the ball in the Afghanistan One-Day Tournament. He has taken six wickets in the three games.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs BOS Dream11 prediction team
Shahidullah Kamal (MAK) - 445 points
Noor Ahmad (MAK) - 249 points
Ihsanullah Janat (BOS) - 200 points
Ziaur Rahman Sharifi (MAK) - 195 points
Waqar Ishaqzai (BOS) - 193 points
Important Stats for MAK vs BOS Dream11 prediction team
Shahidullah Kamal: 350 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 90.67 and ER - 4.14
Noor Ahmad: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.64
Ihsanullah Janat: 255 runs in 4 matches; SR - 97.70
Ziaur Rahman Sharifi: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.41
Waqar Ishaqzai: 36 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 94.73 and ER - 4.69
MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One-Day Tournament)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Naveed Obaid, Darwish Rasooli, Asghar Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Waqar Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Darwish Rasooli.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Waqar Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Waqar Ishaqzai.