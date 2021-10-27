MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One-Day Tournament, 2nd Semi-final

Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will lock horns with Boost Region (BOS) in the second semi-final of the Afghanistan One-Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar on Wednesday.

Mis Ainak Region finished second in the group stage with three wins from their four matches. They defeated Amo Region by eight wickets in their last outing. Boost Region, on the other hand, finished in third place, winning only two out of four league stage matches. They were defeated by Band-e-Amir Region by 30 runs in their last match.

MAK vs BOS Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Naveed Obaid, Yousuf Shah (WK), Shahidullah Kamal (C), Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, M Hashum, Yousuf Zazai

BOS XI

Nasibullah Sherdali, Ihsanullah Janat, Ainuddin Kakar (WK), Munir Ahmad (C), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ibrahim, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Baqi, Nawid Mohammad Kabir

Match Details

MAK vs BOS, Afghanistan One-Day Tournament, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium generally favors the bowlers, with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with wickets in hand being critical for either side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 221 runs.

Today’s MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Munir Ahmad: Ahmad has been in good form lately and is expected to perform well on Wednesday as well. He has scored 160 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 74.76.

Batters

Ihsanullah Janat: Janat is an explosive opening batter who has scored 255 runs in four matches in the tournament. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Asghar Atal: Atal is a reliable batter who can play a significant role in this encounter. He has scored 173 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has smashed 350 runs in addition to scalping five wickets in four matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Waqar Ishaqzai: Ishaqzai has been one of the best all-rounders in the tournament. He has scalped five wickets in four matches while also scoring 36 runs.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad: Ahmad is an experienced bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.64 in four matches.

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi: Sharifi has been in decent form with the ball in the Afghanistan One-Day Tournament. He has taken six wickets in the three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal (MAK) - 445 points

Noor Ahmad (MAK) - 249 points

Ihsanullah Janat (BOS) - 200 points

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi (MAK) - 195 points

Waqar Ishaqzai (BOS) - 193 points

Important Stats for MAK vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal: 350 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 90.67 and ER - 4.14

Noor Ahmad: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.64

Ihsanullah Janat: 255 runs in 4 matches; SR - 97.70

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.41

Waqar Ishaqzai: 36 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 94.73 and ER - 4.69

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One-Day Tournament)

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One-Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Naveed Obaid, Darwish Rasooli, Asghar Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Waqar Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Darwish Rasooli.

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One-Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Munir Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Waqar Ishaqzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Waqar Ishaqzai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar