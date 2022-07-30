MAK vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 23

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will take on the Boost Defenders (BOS) in match 23 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Saturday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Boost Defenders have been one of the strongest teams this season as they have proved themselves by winning all of their last five matches. They are currently second in the points table after Speen Ghar Tigers.

Mis Ainak Knights, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs as they have won only two of their last five matches. They currently find themselves fifth in the table.

While Mis Ainak Knights will exert every effort to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Boost Defenders are a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game.

MAK vs BOS Probable Playing XI

MAK Playing XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza, Mir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib

BOS Playing XI

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman

Match Details

MAK vs BOS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. The spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

MAK vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt A Zazai, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches. M Shahzad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Eisakhel and H Shahidi are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is A Afghan. He smashed 63 runs in the last match against the Amo Sharks.

All-rounders

As G Naib and Z Akbar will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Shinwari.

Bowlers

F Farooqi and Z Khan are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is A Rahman.

Top players to pick in MAK vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

H Shahidi (BOS)

G Naib (MAK)

Z Akbar (BOS)

Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

G Naib - 87 runs and two wickets

H Shahidi - 236 runs and one wicket

Z Akbar - 10 wickets

Mis Ainak Knights vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Shahzad, A Afghan, H Shahidi, H Eisakhel, G Naib, Z Akbar, S Shinwari, M Hamza, F Farooqi, Z Khan, A Rahman

Captain: H Shahidi Vice Captain: Z Akbar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Zazai, A Afghan, H Shahidi, H Eisakhel, G Naib, Z Akbar, S Shinwari, M Hamza, F Farooqi, Z Khan, A Rahman

Captain: Z Akbar Vice Captain: F Farooqi

