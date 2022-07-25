MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 16

The Mis E Ainak Knights will be up against Pamir Zalmi in the 16th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul on Monday.

The Mis E Ainak Knights have won only one out of their three games and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last match against the Kabul Eagles by nine wickets.

Pamir Zalmi, on the other hand, have lost as many as three games and are currently placed at the bottom of the table. They fell to a six-wicket defeat in their last match against the Speen Ghar Tigers.

MAK vs PZ Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Amir Hamza (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsan Katawazai, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Asghar Afghan, Iftkhar Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami

PZ XI

Shapoor Zadran (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Amir Zazai, Waheed Shafaq (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mohammadullah Kareemi, Noor Ul Haq Sardar, Sayed Shirzad

Match Details

MAK vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 16

Date and Time: July 25, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a bowling friendly, one which offers good pace and bounce. If tight lines and lengths are bowled, the bowlers will be able to dominate the proceedings on Monday.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 132 runs.

Today's MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Though Shahzad has failed to impress fantasy players so far this season, he is a hard-hitting batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batters

Noor Ali Zadran: Noor has scored 82 runs with a brilliant average of 27.33, out of which he scored 67 runs in a single match.

Riaz Hassan: Hassan has managed to score 44 runs in three Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches. He is expected to open the innings for the Mis E Ainak Knights.

All-rounders

Rahmat Shah: Shah has been pretty solid with the bat, accumulating 83 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 123.88.

Gulbadin Naib: Naib has managed to score 49 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 122.50, while also picking up one valuable wicket. His ability to contribute points with the bat as well as the ball makes him a reliable captaincy choice.

Bowlers

Zahir Khan: Khan has managed to pick up four wickets in three games at an economy of 6.00. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Sayed Shirzad: Shirzad is a genuine wicket-taker who has scalped four wickets with an economy of 8.50. He has also managed to score 34 runs at an amazing strike-rate of 141.67.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

Dawlat-Zadran (PZ) – 165 points

Zahir Khan (MAK) – 160 points

Rahmat Shah (PZ) – 156 points

Sayed Shirzad (PZ) – 155 points

Shapoor Zadran (PZ) – 145 points

Important Stats for MAK vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

Dawlat-Zadran: 12 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 70.59 & ER - 5.10

Zahir Khan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.00

Rahmat Shah: 83 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 122.06 & ER - 5.86

Sayed Shirzad: 34 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 141.67 & ER - 8.90

Shapoor Zadran: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.16

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction Today

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammed Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Dawlat-Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Shapoor Zadran, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Zahir Khan

Captain: Rahmat Shah Vice-captain: Mohammed Shahzad

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammed Shahzad, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Riaz Hassan, Dawlat-Zadran, Gulbadeen Naib, Rahmat Shah, N Kharote, Shapoor Zadran, Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza

Captain: Gulbadin Naib Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah.

