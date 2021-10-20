MAK vs SG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 6

Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will lock horns with Speen Ghar Region (SG) in the sixth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Wednesday.

Mis Ainak Region will come into the match on the back of a six-wicket win over Band-e-Amir Region. They have won one out of their two Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches and are currently third in the points table. The Speen Ghar Region, on the other hand, have lost their first two Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings.

MAK vs SG Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Shahidullah Kamal (C), Asghar Atal, Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Zazai, Rahmanullah Khan, Rahim Mangal, Ghamai Zadran, Khalil Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman, Haseebullah.

SG XI

Nasir Khan (C), Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Shabir Noori, Bahar Shinwari, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahir Shah, Ismat Alam, Tahir Adil, Farhad Momand, Abdul Rashid Naseri.

Match Details

MAK vs SG, Match 6, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 202 runs.

Today’s MAK vs SG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Ishaq: Ishaq has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of close to 105. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Nasir Khan: Khan is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs in the upcoming match. He has amassed 59 runs in two matches so far.

Shabir Noori: Noori has scored 43 runs in two matches and can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has scored 172 runs while also picking up two wickets in two outings.

Bahar Shinwari: Shinwari can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 42 runs and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.81 in two matches.

Bowlers

Farhad Momand: Momand has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He has picked up five wickets, including his best figures of 3/62, in two matches.

Ziaur Rahman: Rahman picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 in the only match he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal (MAK) - 126 points

Farhad Momand (SG) - 126 points

Ziaur Rahman (MAK) - 120 points

Tahir Adil (SG) - 119 points

Noor Ahmad (MAK) - 80 points

Important Stats for MAK vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal: 172 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 88.65 and ER - 4.41

Bahar Shinwari: 42 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 64.61 and ER - 3.81

Asghar Atal: 98 runs in 2 matches; SR - 67.12

Farhad Momand: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.57

Noor Ahmad: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.05

MAK vs SG Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

MAK vs SG Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Ishaq, Shabir Noori, Ghamai Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Tariq Stanikzai, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahar Shinwari, Asghar Atal, Noor Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Haseebullah.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Bahar Shinwari.

MAK vs SG Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Ishaq, Nasir Khan, Ghamai Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal, Tahir Adil, Bahar Shinwari, Asghar Atal, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman, Farhad Momand.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Rahim Mangal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar