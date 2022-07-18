MAK vs SG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 2

Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will take on Speen Ghar Region (SG) in the second match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Monday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Both teams are the top contenders for this year's Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. Mis Ainak Region are one of the strongest teams with a lot of experienced international players. The Speen Ghar Region, on the other hand, have a lot of young and in-form players.

While the Speen Ghar Region will exert every effort to prevail and create a winning streak in the tournament, Mis Ainak Region are a much stronger squad. Mis Ainak Region are expected to win the game.

MAK vs SG Probable Playing XI

MAK Playing XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib, Nangyalai Kharote, Iftekhar Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammadullah Hamkar

SG Playing XI

Najibullah-Zadran, Shawkat Zaman, Tamim Surkhorodi, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abid Mohammad, Bahar Ali, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Izharullahq-Naveed, Farhad Momand

Match Details

MAK vs SG, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance with the new ball.

Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is undoubtedly M Shahzad, who has excelled in the international matches for Afghanistan. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, N Zadran and A Afghan are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is U Ghani.

All-rounders

As S Ashraf and G Naib will bat in the top order and also complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is B Ali.

Bowlers

Z Khan and A Hamza are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the last innings. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is F Malik.

Top players to pick in Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 prediction team

M Shahzad (MAK)

G Naib (MAK)

N Zadran (SG)

Mis Ainak Region vs Speen Ghar Region Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Shahzad, A Afghan, N Zadran, U Ghani, G Naib, S Ashraf, B Ali, Y Ahmadzai, A Hamza, F Malik, Z Khan

Captain: G Nain Vice Captain: M Shahzad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Shahzad, A Afghan, N Zadran, U Ghani, G Naib, S Ashraf, B Ali, T Stanikzai, A Hamza, F Malik, Z Khan

Captain: G Nain Vice Captain: N Zadran

