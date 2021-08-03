MAL vs ARI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo Matches 5 & 6

Malmo will take on Ariana CC in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Tuesday.

Ariana CC returned to winning ways after losing their first ECS T10 Malmo match against the Royals. They will look to continue their new-found form despite coming across a wounded Malmo side who lost both their games on the opening day. With valuable points up for grabs, an exciting couple of games beckon in Malmo.

MAL vs ARI Probable Playing 11 Today

ARI XI

Zamin Zazai, Nusratullah Sultan (c), Qader Khan, Bashir Ahmed, Absar Khan, Wali Muhammad, Aryan Sarweri, Baz Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Wahid Sharifi and Yusuf Sahak

MAL XI

Sunny Sharma, Yarjan Mohammadi, Hammad Rafiq (c), Qaiser Munir, Musadaq Mubarak, Saqlain Shah, Husain Cheema, Fawad Shirzad, Azim Chinwari, Saad Muhammad and Tarequllah Arab

Match Details

MAL vs ARI, ECS T10 Malmo Matches 5 and 6

Date and Time: 3rd August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch has something on offer for both the batters and bowlers, with 100 being a par score at the venue. There is some movement and extra bounce available for the bowlers, who are sure to keep the batters on their toes. Although the spinners should also get some turn, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

Today’s MAL vs ARI Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Nusratullah Sultan: Ariana CC captain Nusratullah Sultan couldn't fire on the opening day with the bat despite picking up a few wickets with the ball. Given his skill-set, he is a must-have in your MAL vs ARI Dream11 team.

Batsmen

Bashir Ahmed: Like Sultan, Bashir Ahmed hasn't been at his free-flowing self in the ECS T10 Malmo. However, he did take his team to a much-needed win against the Royals in the second game. With a few runs under his belt, he could be in for another big performance.

All-rounders

Hammad Rafiq: Although Hammad Rafiq starred for Malmo in both games, he couldn't get his team to a win. Given his ability to take down attacks from the word go, he is a decent addition to your Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Azim Chinwari: Azim Chinwari picked up three wickets in the opening fixture against Ariana AKIF with his pace and swing doing all the talking. Expect the express pacer to pick up a few wickets with the new ball in both games on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Hammad Rafiq (MAL) - 168 points

Dawood Shirzad (ARI) - 150 points

Yusuf Sahak (ARI) - 129 points

Azim Chinwari (MAL) - 123 points

Baz Ayubi (ARI) - 112 points

Important stats for MAL vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

Nasratullah Sultan: 15 runs and two wickets in ECS T10 Malmo

Hammad Rafiq: 19 runs and four wickets in ECS T10 Malmo

Qaiser Munir: 17 runs and two wickets in ECS T10 Malmo

Baz Ayubi: Three wickets in ECS T10 Malmo

Dawood Shirzad: Four runs and four wickets in ECS T10 Malmo

MAL vs ARI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

MAL vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Sultan, B Ahmed, H Cheema, S Shah, H Rafiq, B Ayubi, Q Munir, D Shirzad, Y Sahak, A Chinwari and A Khan

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-captain: H Rafiq

MAL vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sultan, B Ahmed, H Cheema, S Sharma, H Rafiq, B Ayubi, Q Munir, D Shirzad, Y Sahak, A Chinwari and S Mohammad

Captain: H Rafiq. Vice-captain: B Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar