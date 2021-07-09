MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 10th, 2021

Malta and Belgium are set to square off in the fourth match of the T20I series at the Marsa Sports Club on July 10, 2021.

Malta won the first T20I between the two sides. However, Belgium bounced back to win the next two games on the trot and are leading the series 2-1. Malta now find themselves in a must-win scenario for the remaining matches. Belgium, on the other hand, will be looking to seal the series with a win.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the fourth T20I.

#3 Hadisullah Tarakhel

Hadilullah Tarakhel is the leading run-scorer in the series so far. The left-handed Belgium batsman has scored 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 182.85.

He smashed an unbeaten 21-ball knock of 45 runs at a strike rate of 214.3 in the second T20I. His innings included six fours and three sixes.

#2 Burhan Niaz

Belgium pacer Burhan Niaz is the leading wicket-taker in the series thus far. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 5.60. Burhan has been frugal as well and has an impressive economy of 3.50.

In the second T20I on Thursday, he picked up four wickets from as many overs, giving away only eight runs.

#1 Bilal Muhammad

Malta all-rounder Bilal Muhammad is capable of earning you Dream11 team points with both bat and ball. He has scored 34 runs from three games in the series, striking at 188.88. In the third T20I, he scored a quick-fire unbeaten 14-ball knock of 30 runs, laced with two fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 214.3.

In the same game, Bilal returned with figures of 2/21 from four overs. He has a total of four wickets in the series. Malta will bank on Bilal’s all-round performance in this upcoming do-or-die game.

