MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 9th, 2021

Malta will host Belgium for the third T20I at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta, on Friday, 9th July 2021.

Malta beat Belgium by 6 wickets in the first game. However, it didn’t take long for Belgium to bounce back as they went on to register a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the second T20I. Therefore, the series currently stands at 1-1.

Malta will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket defeat. However, Belgium will want to carry the momentum forward.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the third T20I between Malta and Belgium.

#3 Varun Prasath

Malta all-rounder Varun Prasath may not have had a great start to the series. However, he has great potential to earn your Dream11 team points with both bat and ball.

Varun is coming off a phenomenal ECS T10 Malta 2021 season. He was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 351 runs from eleven games at an average of 43.87 and a strike rate of 204.07.

He also picked up six wickets playing for the Super Kings. Varun is a must-pick and will certainly hold the key to how Malta perform in the upcoming clash.

#2 Burhan Niaz

Burhan Niaz has picked up four wickets from just one game in the series so far. Burhan returned figures of 4/8 from his four overs for Belgium in the second T20I. His magnificent bowling effort helped them skittle Malta out for a paltry 50 runs and set the game up.

As Belgium look to carry the momentum forward, Burhan will want to repeat his heroics once again.

Belgium opening batsman Hadisullah Tarakhel has scored 53 runs from two games thus far. He averages 53 and has a strike rate of 182.75. Hadisullah smashed an unbeaten 21-ball 45 in the second T20I that helped Belgium make light-work of a 51-run target. The fiery knock was laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 214.3.

