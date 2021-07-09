MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 9th, 2021

Malta will host Belgium for the third T20I at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta, on Friday, 9th July 2021.
Malta beat Belgium by 6 wickets in the first game. However, it didn’t take long for Belgium to bounce back as they went on to register a comprehensive 10-wicket win in the second T20I. Therefore, the series currently stands at 1-1.
Malta will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket defeat. However, Belgium will want to carry the momentum forward.
On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the third T20I between Malta and Belgium.
#3 Varun Prasath
Malta all-rounder Varun Prasath may not have had a great start to the series. However, he has great potential to earn your Dream11 team points with both bat and ball.
Varun is coming off a phenomenal ECS T10 Malta 2021 season. He was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 351 runs from eleven games at an average of 43.87 and a strike rate of 204.07.
He also picked up six wickets playing for the Super Kings. Varun is a must-pick and will certainly hold the key to how Malta perform in the upcoming clash.
#2 Burhan Niaz
Burhan Niaz has picked up four wickets from just one game in the series so far. Burhan returned figures of 4/8 from his four overs for Belgium in the second T20I. His magnificent bowling effort helped them skittle Malta out for a paltry 50 runs and set the game up.
As Belgium look to carry the momentum forward, Burhan will want to repeat his heroics once again.
#1 Hadisullah Tarakhel
Belgium opening batsman Hadisullah Tarakhel has scored 53 runs from two games thus far. He averages 53 and has a strike rate of 182.75. Hadisullah smashed an unbeaten 21-ball 45 in the second T20I that helped Belgium make light-work of a 51-run target. The fiery knock was laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 214.3.