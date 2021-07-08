MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20I match - July 8th, 2021

Malta and Belgium will lock horns in the second T20I game of the five-match series between the two nations on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place on July 8 at 6.00 pm IST at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I team rankings, Malta are placed in the 58th position while Belgium are sitting in 43rd place.

Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of a series victory. Malta thrashed Bulgaria 2-0 in a four-match T20I series in September 2020. Meanwhile, Belgium too notched up a win in the tri-series against Luxembourg and the Czech Republic in August 2020.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this upcoming clash between Malta and Belgium.

Being the highest scorer for Marsa in the recently-concluded edition of the ECS Malta T10, Zeeshan capped off the season with 206 runs in nine matches at an average of over a shade of 34.

With the kind of form he is in, Malta's Khan can be expected to fire on all cylinders in the T20I series against Belgium as well.

Super Kings captain Bikram Arora steered the team to the title at the ECS Malta T10 2021 with a match-winning knock of 48 runs off 29 balls in the summit clash. His statistics at the end of the season reflected the true picture of his capabilities not only as a captain but also as a batsman.

Bikram Arora amassed 216 runs in nine matches to finish as the third-highest run-getter overall. His contributions will thus be crucial for Malta in their contest with Belgium.

#1 Sujesh Appu

One of the most dominant forces with the ball in the recently-concluded ECS Malta T10 2021, Sujesh Appu impressed everyone with his fast-bowling skills.

Courtesy of his brilliant display with the ball in the Bronze final match of the ECS Malta T10 2021, his team Atlas UTC Knights, finished third in the season. Appu registered figures of 4/12 from two overs in the match and claimed 13 wickets in total to finish the season. It remains to be seen whether he can translate the same exploits on the international stage.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee