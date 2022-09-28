MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 13

Malta (MAL) will take on Belgium (BEL) in the 13th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Belgium are on a roll after losing to Luxembourg. They have won three straight games thanks to the efforts of Shagharai Sefat, Ali Raza, and Muneeb Muhammad. They will look to extend their winning streak to four games with a win here.
Meanwhile, Malta started their campaign with a resounding victory over Scotland XI, but have since lost two games. They defeated Luxembourg in their last game, providing them with momentum heading into Wednesday's game.
MAL vs BEL Match Details for ECC T10 2022
The 13th match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 between Malta and Belgium will be played on September 28 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 7.00 pm IST.
Match: MAL vs BEL, ECC T10 2022, Match 13
Date & Time: September 28, 2022; 7.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Live Streaming: Fancode
MAL vs BEL, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Anything above 130 could be a par score.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by team's batting first: 2
Matches won by team's bowling first: 3
Average 1st innings score: 102
Average 2nd innings score: 95
MAL vs BEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Malta: W-L-L-W
Belgium: W-W-W-L-L
MAL vs BEL Probable Playing XIs
Malta Team News
No major injury news.
Malta Probable Playing XI
Darshit Patankar (wk), Basil George, Samuel Stanislaus, Eldhose Mathew, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Bilal Khan, Gaurav Maithani, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, and Amar Sharma.
Belgium Team News
No major injury news.
Belgium Probable Playing XI
Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Sherry Butt, Ali Raza (c&wk), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Wagas Raja, and Sajad Ahmadzai.
MAL vs BEL Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Darshit Patankar (123 runs in four matches)
Darshit has been a reliable batter for Malta and an effective wicketkeeper. He has scored 123 runs in four games.
Top Batter Pick
Varun Prasath (142 runs & three wickets in four matches)
He has accumulated 142 runs in four games at a terrific average of 46.50. Considering his current form, he could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Shagharai Sefat (17 runs & five wickets in four matches)
Shagharai has been a consistent performer for Belgium and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has amassed 17 runs and taken five wickets, while being economical in four games.
Top Bowler Pick
Bilal Khan (Four wickets & 28 runs in four matches)
Bilal Khan has impressed so far this tournament with his left-arm fast bowling. He has taken four wickets in as many games while scoring 28 runs.
MAL vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices
Waseem Abbas
Tarar is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-around skill set. He has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 7.67 and scored five runs in four games, making him a decent captain pick in your fantasy side.
Eldhose Mathew
He's a solid bowler and fielder. He has scalped four wickets in as many games and could fetch you points with his fielding prowess as well. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.
Five must-picks with player stats for MAL vs BEL Dream11 fantasy cricket
MAL vs BEL match expert tips 13th match
Ali Raza was outstanding with the bat in the previous game against Malta. He scored 47 runs off 17 with seven sixes at a strike rate of 276.47 and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.
MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th Match, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar
Batters: Eldhose Mathew, Varun Prasath, Muneeb Muhammad
All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Basil George
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Reyhan Faiz, Sajad Ahmadzai, Waseem Abbas
MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th Match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar, Ali Raza
Batters: Eldhose Mathew, Varun Prasath, Muneeb Muhammad
All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Justin Shaju, Sajad Ahmadzai, Waseem Abbas