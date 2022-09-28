MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 13

Malta (MAL) will take on Belgium (BEL) in the 13th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the MAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Belgium are on a roll after losing to Luxembourg. They have won three straight games thanks to the efforts of Shagharai Sefat, Ali Raza, and Muneeb Muhammad. They will look to extend their winning streak to four games with a win here.

Meanwhile, Malta started their campaign with a resounding victory over Scotland XI, but have since lost two games. They defeated Luxembourg in their last game, providing them with momentum heading into Wednesday's game.

MAL vs BEL Match Details for ECC T10 2022

The 13th match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 between Malta and Belgium will be played on September 28 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 7.00 pm IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs BEL, ECC T10 2022, Match 13

Date & Time: September 28, 2022; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

MAL vs BEL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Anything above 130 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team's batting first: 2

Matches won by team's bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 102

Average 2nd innings score: 95

MAL vs BEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malta: W-L-L-W

Belgium: W-W-W-L-L

MAL vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

Malta Team News

No major injury news.

Malta Probable Playing XI

Darshit Patankar (wk), Basil George, Samuel Stanislaus, Eldhose Mathew, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Bilal Khan, Gaurav Maithani, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, and Amar Sharma.

Belgium Team News

No major injury news.

Belgium Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Sulaiman, Muneeb Muhammad, Sherry Butt, Ali Raza (c&wk), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Wagas Raja, and Sajad Ahmadzai.

MAL vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Darshit Patankar (123 runs in four matches)

Darshit has been a reliable batter for Malta and an effective wicketkeeper. He has scored 123 runs in four games.

Top Batter Pick

Varun Prasath (142 runs & three wickets in four matches)

He has accumulated 142 runs in four games at a terrific average of 46.50. Considering his current form, he could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shagharai Sefat (17 runs & five wickets in four matches)

Shagharai has been a consistent performer for Belgium and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has amassed 17 runs and taken five wickets, while being economical in four games.

Top Bowler Pick

Bilal Khan (Four wickets & 28 runs in four matches)

Bilal Khan has impressed so far this tournament with his left-arm fast bowling. He has taken four wickets in as many games while scoring 28 runs.

MAL vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Waseem Abbas

Tarar is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-around skill set. He has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 7.67 and scored five runs in four games, making him a decent captain pick in your fantasy side.

Eldhose Mathew

He's a solid bowler and fielder. He has scalped four wickets in as many games and could fetch you points with his fielding prowess as well. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks with player stats for MAL vs BEL Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Khalid Ahmadi 7 runs 7 one wicket in four games Muhammad Sulaiman 58 runs in two games Samuel Stanislaus 57 runs in four games Muhammad Muneeb 63 runs in four games Murid Ekrami Three wickets in three games

MAL vs BEL match expert tips 13th match

Ali Raza was outstanding with the bat in the previous game against Malta. He scored 47 runs off 17 with seven sixes at a strike rate of 276.47 and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th Match, Head To Head League

MAL vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

Batters: Eldhose Mathew, Varun Prasath, Muneeb Muhammad

All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Basil George

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Reyhan Faiz, Sajad Ahmadzai, Waseem Abbas

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team, 13th Match, Grand League

MAL vs BEL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar, Ali Raza

Batters: Eldhose Mathew, Varun Prasath, Muneeb Muhammad

All-Rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Justin Shaju, Sajad Ahmadzai, Waseem Abbas

