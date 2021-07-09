MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 3rd T20I Match - July 9th, 2021

Malta and Belgium will lock horns in the third T20I match of a five-match series, at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

Malta won the series opener by six wickets, chasing down a target of 100 runs in 19.2 overs. In Match 2, though, Malta were bowled out for partly 50 in 13 overs. In reply, Belgium openers Hakim Said (6 off 12) and Hadisullah Tarakhel (45 off 21) took their team home without any hiccups.

Tarakhel's innings was laced with six fours and three sixes.

Squads to choose from

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Samuel Aquilina, Muhammed Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam.

Belgium

Shaheryar Butt (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Saqlain Ali, Murid Ekrami, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil, Hakim Khaksar, Latif Mamoon, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Muhammad Muneeb, Burman Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malta: Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Ravinder Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Washeem Abbas, Heinrich Gericke (WK), Bilal Muhammad, Ashok Bishnoi, Niraj Khanna.

Belgium: Ashiqullah Said, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Khalid Ahmadi, Sazzad Hosen, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Syed Jamil (WK), Nemish Mehta, Shaheryar Butt (C), Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

Match Details

Match: Malta vs Belgium, 3rd T20I.

Date & Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The wicket is a good one to bowl on, with conditions to remain conducive for pacers throughout the game. Batters should be able to score big if they take their time to settle in before playing big shots. Spinners are unlikely to get any assistance.

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MEL vs BEL Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Muhammad Muneeb, Khalid Ahmadi, Burhan Niaz, Varun Thamotharam, Ashiqullah Said, Washeem Abbas, Amar Sharma.

Captain: Burhan Niaz. Vice-Captain: Khalid Ahmadi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Shaheryar Butt, Ravinder Singh-II, Khalid Ahmadi, Burhan Niaz, Ashok Bishnoi, Ashiqullah Said, Washeem Abbas, Nemish Mehta.

Captain: Heinrich Gericke. Vice-Captain: Hadisullah Tarakhel.

Edited by Bhargav