Malta vs Belgium: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s T20I Matches - July 10th, 2021

Malta and Belgium will lock horns in the fourth & fifth matches of their T20I series at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

The series stood at 1-1 after the first two matches. Malta batted first in the third match and scored 114/9 courtesy of a 35-run contribution from Samuel Stanislaus. Muhammad Bilal played a quick-fire knock of 30 runs off 14 balls to get his side past the 100-run mark. His innings was laced with a couple of fours and as many sixes.

In reply, Belgium chased down the target with nine balls to spare. Saber Zakhil amassed 32 from 19 balls, a knock that included two fours and two sixes. Sheraz Sheikh also contributed 19 runs while Burhan Niaz remained unbeaten on 20 off 53 balls.

Belgium now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Squads to choose from

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Samuel Aquilina, Muhammed Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam.

Belgium

Shaheryar Butt (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Saqlain Ali, Murid Ekrami, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil, Hakim Khaksar, Latif Mamoon, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Muhammad Muneeb, Burman Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malta: Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Ravinder Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Washeem Abbas, Heinrich Gericke (WK), Bilal Muhammad, Ashok Bishnoi, Niraj Khanna.

Belgium: Ashiqullah Said, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Khalid Ahmadi, Sazzad Hosen, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Syed Jamil (WK), Nemish Mehta, Shaheryar Butt (C), Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

Match Details

Match: Malta vs Belgium, 4th & 5th T20I

Date & Time: 1:00 & 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

A good sporting wicket is on offer for both sides during the final two T20I fixtures at the Marsa Sports Complex. Batters and pace bowlers alike will get ample assistance from this pitch and it will all be dependent on how the teams perform today. An exciting contest between bat & ball is on the cards.

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Shaheryar Butt, Khalid Ahmadi, Burhan Niaz, Muhammad Bilal, Ashiqullah Said, Washeem Abbas, Nemish Mehta.

Captain: Muhammad Bilal, Vice-captain: Khalid Ahmadi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Ravinder Singh-II, Khalid Ahmadi, Ashok Bishnoi, Muhammad Bilal, Sheraz Sheikh, Washeem Abbas, Nemish Mehta.

Captain: Sheraz Sheikh, Vice-captain: Heinrich Gericke

Edited by Anantaajith Ra