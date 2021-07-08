Malta vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 1st & 2nd T20I Matches - July 8th, 2021

Malta will lock horns with Belgium in the first two of their five-match T20I series games at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday.

Several players from both sides competed in the recently concluded ECS T10 Malta and ECS T10 Belgium and will look to put their experience into use when their respective national teams face each other in back-to-back matches.

Both Malta and Belgium boast experienced campaigners as we can expect Thursday's double-header to be evenly contested. The two sides also have a few talented youngsters in their ranks who will look to put their best foot forward and find themselves a permanent spot in their respective national teams' playing XIs.

Squads to choose from

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Samuel Aquilina, Muhammed Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam.

Belgium

Shaheryar Butt (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Saqlain Ali, Murid Ekrami, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil, Hakim Khaksar, Latif Mamoon, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Muhammad Muneeb, Burman Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

Predicted Playing XIs

Malta

Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma.

Belgium

Sherul Mehta, Shaheryar Butt, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saqlain Ali, Khalid Ahmadi, Saber Zakhil, Murid Ekrami, Ashiqullah Said, Nemish Mehta, Sheraz Sheikh.

Match Details

Matches: Malta vs Belgium, 1st & 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta is a good one to bat on, with conditions especially suitable for batters during the first innings. With the wicket expected to slow down as the match progresses, bowlers will come into play in the second innings. Anything over 100 runs should be a decent and defendable first innings score at the venue.

Malta vs Belgium 1st & 2nd T20Is Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAL vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Shaheryar Butt, Wahidullah Usmani, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Varun Thamotharam, Ashok Bishnoi, Saber Zakhil, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Niraj Khanna.

Captain: Ashok Bishnoi. Vice-Captain: Varun Thamotharam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sherul Mehta, Shaheryar Butt, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Gopal Chaturvedi, Varun Thamotharam, Bikram Arora, Saber Zakhil, Ashiqullah Said, Washeem Abbas, Amar Sharma.

Captain: Hadisullah Tarakhel. Vice-Captain: Bikram Arora

Edited by Samya Majumdar