MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia Quadrangular T20I series, Match 3

Malaysia (MAL) will lock horns with Bhutan (BHU) in the third match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, July 3.

While Malaysia started their campaign with a win, Bhutan lost their opening game. Incidentally, the two teams faced each other in the tournament opener, with Malaysia inflicting a humiliating 155-run defeat upon Bhutan.

MAL vs BHU Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh (C), Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat.

BHU XI

Namgay Thinley, Jigme Singye (C), Thinley Jamtsho, Namgang Chejay, Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Suprit Pradhan, Manoj Adhikari (WK), Tenzin Wangchuk, Ngawang Thinley, Kinley Penjor.

Match Details

MAL vs BHU, Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is an absolute belter. We witnessed a high-scoring and one-sided contest in the first T20I and the same can be expected on Sunday. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 213 runs.

Today’s MAL vs BHU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manoj Adhikari: Adhikari scored just nine runs in the last match but is expected to contribute well on Sunday. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Malaysia's Zulkifle was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first T20I for his 96-run knock to lead Malaysia to victory.

Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli: Syahadat-Ramli is an aggressive top-order batter who could score some quick-fire runs on Sunday. The Malaysian smashed 18 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 360.00 in the last match.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh: Singh played a steady 54-run knock while also picking up a wicket in the last match to ensure Malaysia's victory.

Ngawang Thinley: Thinley bowled brilliantly in the last match, taking two crucial wickets at an economy rate of 10.75. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh: Singh picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.25 in the last match and will look to add to his tally today.

Namgay Thinley: Thinley will lead Bhutan's bowling attack on Sunday. He scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 10.25 in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs BHU Dream11 prediction team

Zubaidi Zulkifle (MAL) - 136 points

Virandeep Singh (MAL) - 132 points

Ngawang Thinley (BHU) - 52 points

Nazril Rahman (MAL) - 45 points

Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli (MAL) - 45 points

Important Stats for MAL vs BHU Dream11 prediction team

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 96 runs in 1 match; SR - 223.25

Virandeep Singh: 54 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 122.72 and ER - 0.00

Ngawang Thinley: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 10.75

Nazril Rahman: 20 runs in 1 match; SR - 142.85

Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli: 18 runs in 1 match; SR - 360.00

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction Today (Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series)

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Adhikari, Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli, Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Jigme Singye, Ngawang Thinley, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Namgay Thinley.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Pavandeep Singh.

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction - Malaysia Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manoj Adhikari, Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli, Nazril Rahman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Thinley Jamtsho, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Ngawang Thinley, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Namgay Thinley.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli.

