MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 1

Malaysia (MAL) will take on Bhutan (BHU) in the opening match of the Malaysia T20I quadrangular series 2022 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, July 1.

Malaysia recently beat Singapore in a three-match T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Overall, they have a win-loss record of 16-17 in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Bhutan will be playing their first T20I since December 2019. In fact, they have played only two T20Is till date, losing both.

MAL vs BHU Probable Playing 11 today

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Muhammad Wafiq.

Bhutan: Manon Adhikari (wk), Gakul Kumar Ghalley, Thinley Jamtsho, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Jigme Singye (c), Suprit Pradhan, Tenzin Wangchuk, Namgay Thinley, Kesang Nima, Ramesh Limbu, Sonam Yeshi.

Match Details

MAL vs BHU, Match 1, Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022

Date & Time: July 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi could be a decent one to bat on. However, there might be some turn available for the spinners. A score of around 140-150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s MAL vs BHU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Hafiz can chip in decently with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Muhamad Syahadat has been in good form, having recently amassed 76 runs in three innings against Singapore. Overall, he has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 124.84 in his T20I career.

All-rounders

Syed Aziz boasts a solid T20I record. He has smashed 923 runs at an average of 31.82 in addition to taking 10 wickets.

Jigme Singye, who possesses the ability to make an impact with both the bat and ball, is a key player for Bhutan.

Bowler

Pavandeep Singh is Malaysia's leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 36 scalps at an economy rate of 6.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction Team

Syed Aziz (MAL)

Jigme Singye (BHU)

Pavandeep Singh (MAL)

Muhamad Syahadat (MAL)

Ranjung Mikyo Dorji (BHU)

MAL vs BHU Dream11 Prediction (Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022)

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Bhutan - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Tenzin Wangchuk.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Jigme Singye.

Dream11 Team for Malaysia vs Bhutan - Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafiz, Ahmed Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Jigme Singye, Suprit Pradhan, Pavandeep Singh, Tenzin Wangchuk, Ramesh Limbu.

Captain: Pavandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Suprit Pradhan.

