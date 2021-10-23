MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup, Match 6

Malta will take on Bulgaria in the sixth match of the 2021 Valletta Cup on October 23rd at Marsa Sports Complex in Malta.

Malta won their opening match against Gibraltar by a good margin of 61 runs, placing them second in the points table. They were brilliant in that match and will look to be as clinical in the upcoming encounter.

Speaking of Bulgaria, they lost their previous match against Switzerland and are bottom of the table. They will be aiming to make a comeback in this match.

MAL vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Malta

Basil George, Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Alam Khan (WK), Varun Thamotharam, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Waseem Abbas, Amar Sharma (C), Kalki Kumar, Bilal Muhammad

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra (C), Ahsan Khan, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Andrei Lilov, Hristo Lakov, Aravinda De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool (WK), Kevin D’Souza, Sulaiman Ali.

Match Details

Match: Malta vs Bulgaria, Valletta Cup 2021

Date and Time: 23rd October, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 180 could prove to be challenging on this ground.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s MAL vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Heinrich Gericke is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He played a brilliant 64-run knock in the previous match and will be hoping to repeat the same once again.

Batters

Samuel Stanislaus: Samuel was excellent in the last game, scoring 42 runs in just 18 balls. He can prove to be a crucial player in this match.

Aravinda De Silva: Aravinda is a decent batsman for Bulgaria. He can anchor the innings from one end and contribute vital runs to the total.

All-rounders

Varun Thamotharam: Varun is an excellent all-rounder for Malta. He scored 31 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

Albin Jacob: Albin is a good opinion for the all-rounder category. He can contribute to both aspects of the game and can prove to be crucial in this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal has bowled well in the last game, picking up a wicket with good economy. He can be a vital bowler in this battle.

Ahsan Khan: Ahsan is a decent option for the bowling department. He picked up a wicket in the first match and could be a key player in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Gericke: 97 points

Varun Thamotharam: 87points

Samuel Stanislaus: 66 points

Bikram Arora: 49 points

Muhammad Bilal: 39 points

Important stats for MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Varum Thamotharam: 1 match, 31 runs & 1 wicket

Samuel Stanislaus: 1 match, 42 runs

Bikram Arora: 1 match, 35 runs

Muhammad Bilal: 1 match, 1 wicket

Ahsan Khan: 1 match, 1 wicket

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rasool, Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Stanislaus, Aravinda De Silva, Niraj Khanna, Albin Jacob, Varun Thamotharam, Hristo Lakov, Delrick Vinu Varghese, Muhammad Bilal, Ahsan Khan

Captain: Albin Jacob Vice-Captain: Samuel Stanislaus

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Bikram Arora, Sulaiman Ali, Samuel Stanislaus, Aravinda De Silva, Prakash Mishra, Albin Jacob, Varun Thamotharam, Ivaylo Katzarski, Muhammad Bilal, Ahsan Khan

Captain: Varun Thamotharam Vice-Captain: Heinrich Gericke

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava