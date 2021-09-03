MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Continental Cup, Match 5

Malta will be up against Bulgaria in the fifth match of the Continental Cup at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Friday.

Malta lost their last Continental Cup match against Luxembourg by four wickets. They are currently placed in second spot in the Group A points table. Bulgaria, on the other hand, lost their opening Continental Cup game against Luxembourg by a massive 62-run margin. Both sides will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and making a strong comeback on Friday.

MAL vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Amar Sharma (C), Basil George, Samuel Aquilina (WK), Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Suhrid Roy.

BUL XI

Prakash Mishra (C), Kevin D'Souza, Omar Rassol (WK), Hristo Lakov, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Jacob Albin, Delrick Varghese.

Match Details

MAL vs BUL, Match 5, Continental Cup

Date and Time: 3rd September 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County has favored the batsmen, who will get full value for their shots. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played on this ground is 160 runs.

Today's MAL vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Omar Rassol: Rassol failed to impress with the bat in the last match, scoring just 1 run. But we all know he is a quality batsman who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day.

Batsmen

Aravinda De Silva: Silva has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Bulgaria. He has scored 266 runs, including his highest score of 100*, in 12 matches.

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has scored 212 runs in 13 T20IS and can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Varun Thamotharam: Thamotharam has scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 143.45 and also picked up eight wickets in T20Is. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Bakhtiar Tahiri: Tahiri has scored 317 runs while also taking eight wickets in 12 matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in today's match.

Bowlers

Waseem Abbas: Abbas is the leading wicket-taker for his side in T20Is. He has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30 and also scored 80 runs in 15 T20Is.

Amar Sharma: Sharma will lead the bowling attack for Malta along with Abbas on Friday. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.03 in 13 matches. Sharma can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Abbas (MAL)

Bakhtiar Tahiri (BUL)

Bikram Arora (MAL)

Hristo Lakov (BUL)

Varun Thamotharam (MAL)

Important Stats for MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Waseem Abbas: 80 runs and 19 wickets in 15 matches; SR - 177.77 and ER - 7.30

Bakhtiar Tahiri: 317 runs and 8 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 116.97 and ER - 8.80

Bikram Arora: 268 runs and 3 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 88.44 and ER - 8.24

Hristo Lakov: 208 runs and 9 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 117.51 and ER - 6.90

Varun Thamotharam: 241 runs and 8 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 143.45 and ER - 7.99

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Omar Rassol, Aravinda De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Basil George, Varun Thamotharam, Jacob Albin, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri. Vice-captain: Basil George.

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Aquilina, Aravinda De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Zeeshan Khan, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Hristo Lakov, Bikram Arora, Varun Thamotharam, Jacob Albin, Delrick Varghese, Amar Sharma.

Captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri. Vice-captain: Varun Thamotharam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar