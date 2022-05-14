MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20, Match 15

Malta (MAL) will lock horns with Bulgaria (BUL) in the 15th match of the Valletta Cup T20 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, 14 May.

Malta have won all four of their Valletta Cup T20 matches and are currently atop the points table. Bulgaria, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four of their Valletta Cup T20 matches.

MAL vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Amar Sharma (C), Basil George, Aaftab Khan (WK), Heinrich Gericke, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Waseem Abbas, Bilal Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Justin Shaju, Gopal Chaturvedi.

BUL XI

Prakash Mishra (C), Chris Lakov, Saim Hussain (WK), Ishan De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Ivaylo Katzarski, Sandeep Nair, Ahsan Khan, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin.

Match Details

MAL vs BUL, Valletta Cup T20, Match 15

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has favored the batters. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue is 179 runs.

Today’s MAL vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain: Hussain has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 125 runs at a strike rate of 150.60.

Batters

Basil George: George is currently Malta's leading run-scorer with 184 runs in four matches.

Ishan De Silva: Ishan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Bulgaria, scoring 111 runs at a strike rate of 133.73 in four matches.

All-rounders

Chris Lakov: Lakov has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 100 runs and picking up four wickets in his four outings.

Bilal Muhammad: Bilal can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. In four matches, he has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

Bowlers

Amar Sharma: Sharma will lead Malta's bowling attack, having picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 3/24, in four matches.

Waseem Abbas: Waseem has bowled pretty well in the Valletta Cup T20, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 7.06 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lakov (BUL) - 266 points

Basil George (MAL) - 236 points

Amar Sharma (MAL) - 208 points

Saim Hussain (BUL) - 196 points

Ishan De Silva (BUL) - 163 points

Important Stats for MAL vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lakov: 100 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 108.69 and ER - 8.50

Basil George: 184 runs in 4 matches; SR - 142.63

Amar Sharma: 8 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.26

Saim Hussain: 125 runs in 4 matches; SR - 150.60

Ishan De Silva: 111 runs in 4 matches; SR - 133.73

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup T20)

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Prakash Mishra, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Chris Lakov, Bilal Muhammad, Jacob Albin, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Chris Lakov. Vice-captain: Basil George.

MAL vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Valletta Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra, Niraj Khanna, Basil George, Chris Lakov, Bilal Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Justin Shaju, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Chris Lakov.

