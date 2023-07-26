MAL vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 1

The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against China (CHI) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start. However, Malaysia start as favorites due to their past performances and experienced players, who can help them win this game.
MAL vs CHI Match Details
The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MAL vs CHI, Match 1
Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.
MAL vs CHI Form Guide
MAL - Will be playing their first match
CHI - Will be playing their first match
MAL vs CHI Probable Playing XI
MAL Playing XI
No injury updates
Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz ©, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Aiman-Zaquan, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus
CHI Playing XI
No injury updates
Yin Chenhao ©, Wei Guolei, Liuyang Wang, Deng Jinqi, Zhuang Zelin, Zou Kui, Tian Senqun, Zhao Tianle, Zhuoyue Chen, Luo Shilin, Wang Qi
MAL vs CHI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Aziz
S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Guolie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Z Zulkifle
A Faiz and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Chenhao played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
V Singh
V Unni and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Senqun is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
R Haider
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. X Kunkun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
MAL vs CHI match captain and vice-captain choices
V Singh
V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.
V Unni
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for MAL vs CHI, Match 1
S Aziz
V Unni
V Singh
T Senqun
Z Zulkifle
Malaysia vs China Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Malaysia vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Aziz
Batters: Y Chenhao, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle
All-rounders: V Singh (c), V Unni (vc), T Senqun
Bowlers: S Ezat, R Haider, P Singh, X Kunkun
Malaysia vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Aziz (vc), W Guolei
Batters: Y Chenhao, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, D Jinqi
All-rounders: V Singh (c), V Unni, T Senqun
Bowlers: S Ezat, R Haider