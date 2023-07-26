MAL vs CHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, Match 1

The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against China (CHI) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start. However, Malaysia start as favorites due to their past performances and experienced players, who can help them win this game.

MAL vs CHI Match Details

The 1st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B will be played on July 26 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs CHI, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MAL vs CHI Form Guide

MAL - Will be playing their first match

CHI - Will be playing their first match

MAL vs CHI Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz ©, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Aiman-Zaquan, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus

CHI Playing XI

No injury updates

Yin Chenhao ©, Wei Guolei, Liuyang Wang, Deng Jinqi, Zhuang Zelin, Zou Kui, Tian Senqun, Zhao Tianle, Zhuoyue Chen, Luo Shilin, Wang Qi

MAL vs CHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Guolie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

A Faiz and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Y Chenhao played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

V Unni and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Senqun is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. X Kunkun is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs CHI match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs CHI, Match 1

S Aziz

V Unni

V Singh

T Senqun

Z Zulkifle

Malaysia vs China Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: Y Chenhao, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Singh (c), V Unni (vc), T Senqun

Bowlers: S Ezat, R Haider, P Singh, X Kunkun

Malaysia vs China Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz (vc), W Guolei

Batters: Y Chenhao, A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, D Jinqi

All-rounders: V Singh (c), V Unni, T Senqun

Bowlers: S Ezat, R Haider