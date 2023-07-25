Malaysia will lock horns with China in the first contest of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 26.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier is a crucial step in the qualification process for the upcoming T20 World Cup next year. The initial stage takes place in the Asian region with two sub-regional qualifiers scheduled in July and September 2023.

The winner of each sub-region will advance to the Asia Regional final. In qualifier B, a total of five teams are taking part, namely, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Malaysia hold the advantage of playing on the home turf. They are coming into this competition after losing the SEA Games in the final to Cambodia in May 2023. They have a perfect blend of youth and experienced cricketers on their side and will hope to put up a strong performance.

On the other hand, China lack significant experience in this particular format, making them an underdog in the competition. Nevertheless, their 14-man squad looks determined to come out all guns blazing and make it big. They last played in a similar tournament way back in 2018.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the MAL vs CHN Dream11 game.

#3 Chen Zhuo Yue (CHN) - 7 Credits

Chen Zhuo Yue is undoubtedly one of the standout all-rounders to watch out for in this contest for China. He holds the vital No. 4 position and consistently bowls his full quota of overs.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler could pick up some crucial wickets in the middle overs, adding depth to China’s bowling line-up. Moreover, his ability to score essential runs, makes him a promising captaincy choice in the MAL vs CHN Dream11 game.

#2 Vijay Unni (MAL) - 8 Credits

Malaysia’s Vijay Unni will be another player who can amass a good number of fantasy points from both the batting and bowling departments. He can be a good impactful captaincy choice in the MAL vs CHN Dream11 game.

Vijay bats at the crucial No.4 position and furthermore, his off-break bowling could help Malaysia pick up some big wickets to stay on top of the game.

#1 Virandeep Singh (MAL) - 9 Credits

Virandeep Singh stands out as the most experienced cricketer from the Malaysian side, with 53 T20 matches under his belt. He has amassed 1581 runs at an average of 35.13 and also has 29 wickets under his belt with his slow left-arm orthodox bowling.

Virandeep opens the batting for Malaysia and moreover, bowls in the crucial middle overs, making him a top captaincy choice for the MAL vs CHN Dream11 game.

