MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Malo will be locking horns with the Coimbra Knights in the eleventh match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo on 7th September at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal.

Defending champions Malo have lost their first two matches of the tournament. They currently sit in sixth position in the points table and will be hoping to bounce back in this match.

The Coimbra Knights won their first game but went down to Fighters CC in their last encounter. They are just two points ahead of Malo in the rankings and will be looking to avenge their latest setback.

MAL vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

Malo

Mian Shahid (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Junaid Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Muhammad Irfan

Coimbra Knights

Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Chris Redhead (C), MD Zaman (WK), Stephen Waddell, Amit Kumar

Match Details

MAL vs CK, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 7th September, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Portugal

Pitch Report

After eight matches at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground, we can tell that the surface is inadequately balanced. The sides scored above 100 while batting first in four of the matches, but later in the last three, the average score slipped from 108 to 76. Hence, we can expect an average scoring match on this track.

The team winning the toss would probably like to bowl first and chase down the total.

Today’s MAL vs CK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

MD Zaman: MD Zaman is the best wicket-keeper option for this match. He has scored 80 runs and was also the second top-scorer for the Knights in ECS-T10 Portugal 2021.

Batsmen

Amir Zaib: Amir, who has been in excellent form for the past two matches, is the top-class choice for the batsmen. In the last match against the Gorkhas, he was the leading batsman for Malo, scoring 67 runs with an impressive strike rate of 235.

Miguel Stoman: Stoman is another wise choice for the batting section. He has played efficiently for the Coimbra Knights and has also picked up two wickets in this contest.

All-rounders

Andrew Winter: Andrew is the best and safest option for the captain or vice-captain in this match. He has been bowling effectively and has also contributed several runs for the Knights in recent games.

Muhammad Irfan: Malo's Muhammad Irfan will be an ideal choice in the all-rounders’ section. Despite the fact that Irfan is yet to display any fireworks in this tournament, he has the potential to scoop wickets with the new ball and contribute with the bat.

Bowlers

Mubeen Tariq: Mubeen is the leading bowler for the Knights, having picked up six wickets.

Assad Mehmood: Assad is another wise bowling pick. The player was key for Malo, picking up 3/12 against Friendship CC in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction team

Mubeen Tariq (CK) - 2 matches, 231 points

Amir Zaib (MAL) - 2 matches, 199 points

Andrew Winter (CK) - 2 matches, 164 points

Junaid Khan (CK) - 2 matches, 154 points

Assad Mehmood (MAL) - 2 matches, 118 points

Important stats for MAL vs CK Dream11 prediction team

Mubeen Tariq (CK) - 2 matches 6 wickets & 25 runs

Amir Zaib (MAL) - 2 matches, 99 runs

Andrew Winter (CK) - 2 matches, 27 runs & 3 wickets

Assad Mehmood (MAL) - 2 matches, 3 wickets

MAL vs CK Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs CK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Miguel Stoman, Aamer Ikram, Andrew Winter, Muhammad Irfan, Mubeen Tariq, Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Chris Redhead

Captain: Amir Zaib Vice-Captain: Mubeen Tariq

MAL vs CK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Girish Singh, Amir Zaib, Miguel Stoman, Mian Shahid, Andrew Winter, Junaid Ali, Mubeen Tariq, Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, Junaid Khan

Captain: Andrew Winter Vice-Captain: Amir Zaib

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee