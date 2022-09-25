MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 9

Malaga (MAL) will take on Catalunya CC (CTL) in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, playing 11s and pitch report.

Malaga have only won two of their five games, but a win over Granada the night before keeps their chances of qualifying alive. Catalunya CC, meanwhile, have won three games in a row before losing two on the trot.

They have a good squad and can rely on the likes of Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Armghan Khan, so they will start as the favourites.

MAL vs CTL Match Details for ECS T10 Spain 2022

The ninth match of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 between Malaga and Catalunya CC will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 9.00 pm IST.

Match: MAL vs CTL, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 9

Date & Time: September 25, 2022; 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

MAL vs CTL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good for batting, as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Anything above 140 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 135

Average 2nd innings score: 105

MAL vs CTL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malaga: W-L-W-L-L

Catalunya CC: W-W-W-L-L

MAL vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Malaga Team News

No major injury news

Malaga Probable Playing XI

Asif Tarar (c), Ehtesham Rashid, Asad Ali, Muhammad Mohsin, Nadeem Hussain, Nasir Dar, Nauman Abid, Asim Zia, Syed Hussain, Waqas Ahmed (wk), Abdullah Khalid

Catalunya CC Team News

No major injury news

Catalunya CC Probable Playing XI

Ali Azam, Ameer Khan, Ghulam Sabar, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Muhammad Mughal, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman (wk), Shahbaz Shaukat, Sheraz Iqbal, Yasir Ali

MAL vs CTL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rauf Zaman (8 runs in three matches, S.R : 200)

He has struggled with the bat and is yet to find his form, scoring only eight runs in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Armghan Khan (173 runs in three matches; Average: 86.50)

He has accumulated 173 runs in three games at a terrific average of 86.50. Considering his current form, he could be a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yasir Ali (107 runs & one wicket in three matches, Average: 107.00)

Yasir has been a consistent performer for Catalunya CC and could be a key addition in your fantasy team. He;s the third highest run-scorer in the league, scoring 107 runs at an average of 107.00 in three games and taking one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Ameer Abdullah (Three wickets in three matches, Average: 13.66)

Ameer has impressed so far this tournament with his right-arm slow bowling. He has taken three wickets in as many games at an average of 13.66 while scoring valuable runs in the lower order.

MAL vs CTL match captain and vice-captain choices

Asif Tarar

Tarar is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-around skill set. He has picked up three wickets at an impressive average of 8.50 and scored 65 runs in three games, making him a decent captain pick in your fantasy side.

Sheraz Iqbal

He's a solid batter and fielder. He has amassed 63 runs in three games and could fetch you points with his fielding prowess as well. That makes him a must-have vice-captaincy pick.

Five must-picks with player stats for MAL vs CTL Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Sheraz Iqbal 63 runs in three games Muhammad Mughal 49 runs in three games Arjoon Thillinathan 11 runs in three games Nasir Dar Four wickets in three games Ameer Khan Three wickets in three games

MAL vs CTL match expert tips 9th match

Ghulam Sabar was brilliant with the ball against Granada, keeping batters in check. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 2.50 and could be a multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, 9th Match, Head To Head League

MAL vs CTL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Mughal, Nadeem Hussain

All-Rounders: Ghulam Sabar, Yasir Ali, Nasir Dar, Asif Tarar

Bowlers: Ameer Khan, Asad Ali, Muhammad Mohsin

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, 9th Match, Grand League

MAL vs CTL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Mughal, Nadeem Hussain

All-Rounders: Ghulam Sabar, Yasir Ali, Nasir Dar, Asif Tarar

Bowlers: Ameer Khan, Asad Ali, Muhammad Mohsin

