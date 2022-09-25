MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain, Group B, Match 3

Malaga (MAL) will be up against Catalunya CC (CTL) in the third match of the ECS T10 Spain at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Malaga will be very disappointed with their performances in the previous edition where they lost all their games and finished at the bottom of the standings. Catalunya CC, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in recent years.

Both teams will look to win this game and start their campaign with a victory.

MAL vs CTL Match Details

The third game of the ECS T10 Spain will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs CTL, ECS T10 Spain, Match 3

Date and Time September 25, 2022; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

MAL vs CTL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a sporting wicket where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to procure some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, as the last five games here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 0

Matches won by team bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 65

Average second innings score: 66

MAL vs CTL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Malaga: L-L

Catalunya CC: L-L-W-W-W

MAL vs CTL probable playing XIs for today’s match

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

MAL Probable Playing XI

Waqas Ahmed (C), Afzal Shah, Riaz Butt, Nadeem-Hussain, Hasnain Zia, Abdullah Khalid, Asim Zia, Ehtesham Rasheed, Muhammad Mohsin, Asif Tarar, Syed Hussain-IIb

CTL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

CTL Probable Playing XI

R Zaman (C), Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Armghan Khan, M Mughal, Muhammad Naeem, Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Ghulam Sarwar, Ali Azam, Ameer Abdullah

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Awais Ahmed (36 matches, 801 runs, Strike Rate: 196.32)

Ahmed has scored over 800 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 200 in 36 ECS games. He's a top-quality batter and could play a big knock here.

Top Batter pick

Nadeem Hussain (8 matches, 139 runs, Strike Rate: 146.31)

Hussain has been one of the most consistent batters for Malaga. He has scored 139 runs, including a highest score of 43* in eight games this year.

Top All-rounder pick

Yasir Ali (32 matches, 707 runs and 16 wickets, Strike Rate: 181.74 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Ali has scored 707 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 181.74 and picked up 16 wickets in 32 ECS T10 games in 2021. He can do well with both bat and ball here.

Top Bowler pick

Ghulam Sarwar (37 matches, 19 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.97)

Sarwar will lead the bowling attack for Catalunya CC on Saturday. He has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of 10.97 in 37 ECS T10 games.

MAL vs CTL match captain and vice-captain choices

Yasir Ali

Ali was in brilliant form with both bat and ball last year, scoring 707 runs and picking up 16 wickets in 32 games. He's a no-brainer captaincy choice for this game.

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Khan scored 298 runs and scalped five wickets in 18 games he played last year. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Awais Ahmed 801 runs in 36 matches Yasir Ali 707 runs and 16 wickets in 32 matches Muhammad Armghan Khan 298 runs and 5 wickets in 18 matches Ghulam Sarwar 13 runs and 19 wickets in 37 matches Nadeem-Hussain 139 runs in 8 matches

Awais Ahmed

Ahmed is a quality wicketkeeper batter who could prove to be a key pick in your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this MAL vs CTL match, click here.

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spain

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: M Mughal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadeem-Hussain

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal, Asim Zia

Bowlers: Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar, Asif Tarar, Muhammad Mohsin

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spain

MAL vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed, Afzal Shah

Batters: M Mughal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadeem-Hussain

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal, Asim Zia

Bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Asif Tarar, Muhammad Mohsin

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far