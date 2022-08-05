MAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 13

Malaysia will lock horns with Denmark (MAL vs DEN) in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Friday, August 5. The Maple Leaf 2 North East Ground in Malaysia will host this contest.

Malaysia have had a miserable campaign in the ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A so far. They have lost seven of their eight games and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Malaysian outfit lost their last encounter against Singapore by four wickets.

Denmark, on the other hand, have performed pretty well so far in this tournament. They registered their third consecutive win in their previous outing against Singapore, though they had to work hard to secure a one-run victory. The Danes are now placed in the middle of the leaderboard with five wins and four losses.

MAL vs DEN Probable Playing 11 Today

Malaysia XI

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Amir, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Ainool Hafiz (wk), Saifullah Malik, Muhamad Syahadat, Anwar Rahman.

Denmark XI

Hamid Shah (c), Musa Shaheen, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Rizwan Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Saif Ahmad.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs DEN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 13.

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 2 North East Ground, King City, Ontario, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The surface at this venue will be difficult to bat on. Fast bowlers will get some help and will be able to trouble batsmen if they nail the proper lines and lengths. Batters will need to be cautious in the second half.

The average first-innings score has been around 200 runs over the past few matches.

Today’s MAL vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ainool Hafiz: Hafiz is yet to deliver a solid performance with the bat but has been doing well behind the wickets. He has scored decent runs for his side but will look to register a big knock in this match.

Batter

Syed Aziz: Aziz is in superb form and has contributed with both the bat and ball. He has scored 81 runs and has also chipped in with seven wickets in the past three matches.

All-rounder

Hamid Shah: Shah is a must-have from Denmark in the all-rounder section. He is currently the top run-getter in the league, having scored 495 runs at an average of 55. Shah has also taken 10 wickets.

Bowler

Oliver Hald: Hald is another definite pick in the bowlers' section for this game. With 14 wickets and 122 runs to his account, he is bound to be a valuable choice for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Shah (DEN) - 605 points.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN) - 482 points.

Saif Ahmad (DEN) - 359 points.

Syed Aziz (MAL) - 325 points.

Oliver Hald (DEN) - 324 points.

Important Stats for MAL vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Saif Ahmed: 133 runs and five wickets in four matches.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 98 runs and 15 wickets in nine matches.

Zameer Khan: 304 runs in nine matches.

Surya Anand: 126 runs and four wickets in four matches.

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafiz, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Zameer Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Oliver Hald, Surya Anand.

Captain: Hamid Shah | Vice-captain: Surya Anand.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafiz, Syed Aziz, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Zameer Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Virandeep Singh, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Oliver Hald, Surya Anand.

Captain: Syed Aziz | Vice-captain: Oliver Hald.

