MAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 2

Malaysia will be up against Denmark in the second match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A at the Bayuemas, Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Malaysia have won only one out of their 10 matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Qatar by four runs.

Denmark, on the other hand, have won six out of their 10 matches and are third in the points table. They won their last encounter against Malaysia by 91 runs.

MAL vs DEN Match Details

The second match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A will be played on Dec 4 at the Bayuemas, Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match is set to take place at 7:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs DEN, ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A, Match 2

Date and Time: 4th December, 2022, 7:30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

MAL vs DEN Pitch Report

The track at the Bayuemas Oval is a balanced one. The pacers are expected to dominate the initial phase while the spinners will also come into play in the second half. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 240 runs.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 240

Average second innings score: 180

MAL vs DEN Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Malaysia: L-L-L

Denmark: W-W-W

MAL vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MAL Probable Playing 11

Syed Aziz, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Amir, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh.

DEN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DEN Probable Playing 11

Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (c), Surya Anand, Saif Ahmad, Rizwan Mahmood, Zameer Khan, Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Musa Shaheen, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Saud Munir.

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Virandeep Singh (10 matches, 356 runs, Strike Rate: 58.26)

Virandeep has been excellent with the bat this season, amassing 356 runs in 10 matches. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

Syed Aziz (9 matches, 114 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 71.69 and Economy Rate: 5.17)

Though placed in the batters section, Aziz is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He has scored 114 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 71.69, while also scalping 10 wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (10 matches, 104 runs and 21 wickets, Strike Rate: 97.19 and Economy Rate: 3.04)

Nicolaj has been on top of his game with the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 104 runs while picking up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 3.04 in 10 matches.

Top Bowler pick

Oliver Hald (10 matches, 14 wickets and 132 runs, Economy Rate: 5.09 and Strike Rate: 116.81)

Hald is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the middle middle-order. Having played 10 matches, he has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.09, while scoring 132 runs.

MAL vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Syed Aziz

Aziz could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. He has scored 114 runs while scalping 10 wickets in nine matches.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard

Nicolaj is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has scored 104 runs while picking up 21 wickets in ten matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MAL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hamid Shah: 570 runs and 11 wickets in 10 matches

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 104 runs and 21 wickets in 10 matches

Syed Aziz: 114 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches

Oliver Hald: 132 runs and 14 wickets in 10 matches

Surya Anand: 147 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

MAL vs DEN match expert tips

Hamid Shah could prove to be a wise choice as he can perform in both departments.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MAL vs DEN, click here!

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

Malaysia vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Zameer Khan, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Surya Anand, Muhammad Amir

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Oliver Hald

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

Malaysia vs Denmark Dream11 Prediction

MAL vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Virandeep Singh

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz, Muhamad Syahadat

All-rounders: Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Saif Ahmad, Muhammad Amir

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Oliver Hald.

