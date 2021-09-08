MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 10

Malo CC Vilamoura will be up against Fighters CC in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Malo CC Vilamoura have had a rough start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign, losing to Gorkha by 11 runs in their last match. They are currently sixth in the points table with two losses from as many fixtures. Fighters CC, on the other hand, defeated the Coimbra Knights by 10 runs in their last match. They are currently fourth in the ECS T10 Cartaxo standings with a win and a loss in from their two fixtures.

MAL vs FIG Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Gulfam Shahid, Najam Shahzad, Raj Popat, Amir Zaib, Ajay Makan, Jayesh Popat, Tahir Mahmood, Gulfam Shahid, Mian Shahid, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood.

FIG XI

Gurwinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh, Lalit kumar, Mandeep Mall, Gagandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Ravi.

Match Details

MAL vs FIG, Match 10, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 8th September 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is perfect for batting. It will be a tough day for the bowlers with a little help on offer for the pacers. We can expect another high-scoring ECS T10 Cartaxo encounter on Wednesday.

Today’s MAL vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gurlal Singh: Gurlal has not been in form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, managing just 19 runs at a strike rate of 105.55 in two matches. But he can play a crucial role in today's fixture.

Batsmen

Amir Zaib: Amir has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 260.52 in two innings. He is also the leading run-scorer for his side in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Gagandeep Singh: Gagandeep has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Fighters CC this season. He has scored 55 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 183.33 in two matches.

All-rounders

Balwinder Singh: Balwinder is a genuine all-rounder who has scored 20 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Mandeep Mall: Mandeep is another amazing and reliable player from Fighters CC. He has scored 21 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Assad Mehmood: Assad has been in red-hot form with the ball in the last couple of matches. He has taken three wickets while scoring eight runs in two outings.

Zohaib Sarwar: Zohaib has been the best bowler for Fighters CC in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, picking up three wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib (MAL) - 199 points

Gagandeep Singh (FIG) - 124 points

Assad Mehmood (MAL) - 118 points

Zohaib Sarwar (FIG) - 111 points

Mandeep Mall (FIG) - 105 points

Important Stats for MAL vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib: 99 runs in 2 matches; SR - 260.52

Gagandeep Singh: 55 runs in 2 matches; SR - 183.33

Assad Mehmood: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.00

Zohaib Sarwar: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 10.00

Mandeep Mall: 21 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 190.90 and ER - 7.75

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Gagandeep Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, Mandeep Mall, Gurlal Singh.

Captain: Mian Shahid. Vice-captain: Amir Zaib.

MAL vs FIG Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Assad Mehmood, Gagandeep Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Balwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Mandeep Mall, Gurlal Singh, Ravi.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad.

