MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 2

Malo will lock horns with Friendship CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Monday.

The ECS T10 Cartaxo defending champions Malo are the most successful Portuguese club in ECN history with a magnificent win-loss record of 18-3. Malo, who have also won the ECS T10 Portugal 2021, will be determined enough to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet. Friendship CC, on the other hand, will be making their European Cricket debut with this game. They boast numerous players with prior ECS experience who can help them go deep in the tournament.

MAL vs FRD Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Aamer Ikram, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Syed Aziz, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood (C), Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Jayesh Popat (WK), Yasir Sabir.

FRD XI

Md Omar Faruk, Imtiaz Rana (C), Abdus Samad, Rayhan Khan, Mizu Rahman (WK), Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Sabbir Hussain, Md Abdul Motin, Md Nazrul Islam.

Match Details

MAL vs FRD, Match 2, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: 6th September 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a sporting one which offers equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. Chasing should be the preferred option as the majority of the matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting second. The average first-innings score at the venue is 93 runs.

Today’s MAL vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mizu Rahman: The wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to open the innings for Friendship CC, who will be making their ECN debut.

Batsmen

Mian Mehmood: Mehmood was the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for Malo in ECS T10 Portugal, amassing 245 runs and picking up 12 wickets. He is one of the most reliable captaincy choices for today's game.

Amir Zaib: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Zaib is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

All-rounders

Assad Mehmood: Mehmood brings his experience to the team and should be able to make decent contributions with both the bat and ball on Monday.

Imtiaz Rana: The Friendship CC skipper is a quality all-rounder who is expected to anchor the innings for his side. His all-round brilliance makes him a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Najam Shahzad: Shahzad was the second highest run-scorer and wicket-taker for Malo in ECS T10 Portugal with 225 runs and 10 wickets. He can help you earn big points today.

Syed Maisam: Maisam is another star Malo all-rounder who racked up 116 runs while picking up seven wickets in ECS T10 Portugal. He can score runs and also pick up wickets which makes him a dependent force.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

Najam Shahzad (MAL)

Mian Mehmood (MAL)

Assad Mehmood (MAL)

Syed Maisam (MAL)

Imtiaz Rana (FRD)

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mizu Rahman, Mian Mehmood, Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Md Nazrul Islam, Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Imtiaz Rana, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Abdus Samad.

Captain: Mian Mehmood. Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad.

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cartaxo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mizu Rahman, Mian Mehmood, Amir Zaib, Md Omar Faruk, Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir, Sabbir Hussain, Najam Shahzad, Syed Maisam, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan.

Captain: Mian Mehmood. Vice-captain: Assad Mehmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar