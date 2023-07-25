MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Portugal, Matches 17 & 18

The 17th & 18th games of the ECT10 Portugal will see the Malo (MAL) go up against Friendship CC (FRD) at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal on Tuesday (July 25).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs FRD Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Malo have won three of their four games and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against Gamblers SC by five wickets. Friendship, meanwhile, have won three of their six games and are third in the standings. They won their last game against Porto Wanderers by 20 runs.

MAL vs FRD Match Details

The 17th & 18th games of the ECT10 Portugal will be played on July 25 at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: MAL vs FRD, ECT10 Portugal, Match 17 & 18

Date and Time: July 25, 2023; 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

MAL vs FRD Pitch Report

The track at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground is a balanced one, where batters will get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 94.

MAL vs FRD Form Guide (Last Match)

Malo: L

Friendship CC: W

MAL vs FRD probable playing XIs for today’s match

MAL Injury/Team News

No major injury update

MAL Probable Playing XI

Mian Shahid(C), Muhammad Adnan, Amandeep Singh, Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Hardeep Singh-IV, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Roushan Singh, Assad Mehmood

FRD Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FRD Probable Playing XI

Imran Khan, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Asad-I, Rahul Vishwakarma, Md Nazrul Islam, Badrul Haydar, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Imtiaz Rana(C), Sajjad Hossin, Enamul Shamim, Taj Muhammad

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ashraful Rupu (6 matches, 107 runs, Strike Rate: 157.35)

Rupu has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 157.35 in six games. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps, making him the best wicketkeeper pick.

Top Batter pick

Rahul Vishwakarma (6 matches, 107 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 140.79 and Economy Rate: 11.22)

Vishwakarma is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 107 runs and picked up seven wickets in six games.

Top All-rounder pick

Amandeep Singh (4 matches, 95 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 190.00 and Economy Rate: 9.00)

Singh can provide you with crucial points with both bat and ball. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 190.00 in four games and scalped four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Taj Muhammad (6 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.25)

Muhammad is expected to make a valuable contribution. He has taken nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 9.25.

MAL vs FRD match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he's a terrific player who's expected to be at his best here. He has scored 107 runs in six games at a strike rate of 140.79 and also picked up seven wickets.

Amandeep Singh

Singh has bowled well and can smash it around with the bat, too. He has scored 95 runs and scalped four wickets in as many games.

Five must-picks with players stats for MAL vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rahul Vishwakarma 107 runs and 7 wickets in 6 games

Taj Muhammad 9 wickets in 6 games

Amandeep Singh 95 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Syed Maisam 74 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Ashraful Rupu 107 runs in 6 games

MAL vs FRD Match Expert Tips

Rahul Vishwakarma could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in ruthless form with both bat and ball.

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 17 & 18, Head-to-Head League

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction - ECT10 Portugal

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ashraful Rupu, Md Nazrul Islam

Batters: Rahul Vishwakarma, Muhammad Adnan

All-rounders: Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid, Imran Khan, Mohamad Asad

Bowlers: Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam, Taj Muhammad

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 17 & 18, Grand League

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Prediction - ECT10 Portugal

MAL vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ashraful Rupu, Badrul Haydar

Batters: Rahul Vishwakarma

All-rounders: Amandeep Singh, Mian Shahid, Imran Khan, Mohamad Asad, Imtiaz Rana, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Syed Maisam, Taj Muhammad.