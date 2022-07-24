MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal, Match 8

Malo Qalandars (MAL) will be up against Gamblers SC (GAM) in the eighth match of the ECS T10 Portugal at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday, July 24.

Malo Qalandars have won their first two matches and are comfortably placed atop the points table. Gamblers SC, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings after losing their first two fixtures.

MAL vs GAM Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Najam Shahzad (C), Mian Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Aamer Ikram, Asim Sarwar, Rana Sarwar (WK), Jayesh Popat, Shan Malik, Yasir Sabir, Syed Ali Mehdi, Syed Ali Naqi.

GAM XI

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Parveen Singh, Nitin Kamboj, Ranjit Narayan, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishant Verma, Devender Mehla, Jay Prakash.

Match Details

MAL vs GAM, ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 106 runs.

Today's MAL vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: Gholiya has scored 60 runs in two matches at an average of 30. He has been pretty decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Muhammad Adnan: Adnan is the second highest run-getter in the ECS T10 Portugal with 88 runs in two matches at a staggering strike rate of 220.00.

Ankush Kumar: Although placed in the batters section, Kumar is a genuine all-rounder. He has managed to score 25 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 192.30, while also picking up one valuable wicket.

All-rounders

Parveen Singh: Singh has taken three wickets and scored 25 runs in two ECS T10 Portugal games so far.

Najam Shahzad: Shahzad has scored 63 runs while also scalping one crucial wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Jay Prakash: Jay is a genuine wicket-taker who has picked up two wickets in as many matches. He could prove to be a great utility pick for Sunday's game.

Syed Ali Mehdi: Although Mehdi has taken three wickets in two games, he has been a bit expensive with an economy rate of 10.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs GAM Dream11 prediction team

Parveen Singh (GAM) – 165 points

Muhammad Adnan (MAL) – 149 points

Najam Shahzad (MAL) – 141 points

Syed Ali Mehdi (MAL) – 114 points

Kuldeep Gholiya (GAM) – 102 points

Important Stats for MAL vs GAM Dream11 prediction team

Parveen Singh: 25 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 147.05 & ER - 5.00

Muhammad Adnan: 88 runs in 2 matches; SR - 220.00

Najam Shahzad: 63 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 225.00 & ER - 8.50

Syed Ali Mehdi: 7 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 175.00 & ER - 10.00

Kuldeep Gholiya: 60 runs in 2 matches; SR - 130.43

MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Portugal)

MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Mian Shahid, Amandeep Khokhar, Ankush Kumar, Parveen Singh, Najam Shahzad, Nitin Kamboj, Muhammad Adnan, Jay Prakash, Syed Ali Mehdi, M Asim Sarwar

Captain: Najam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Ankush Kumar.

MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Kuldeep Gholiya, A Akram, Mian Shahid, Ankush Kumar, Parveen Singh, Ranjit Narayan, Najam Shahzad, Muhammad Adnan, Jay Prakash, Syed Ali Mehdi, Yasir Sabir.

Captain: Parveen Singh. Vice-captain: Najam Shahzad.

