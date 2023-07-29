MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECT Portugal T10, Match 25

The 25th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will see Malo Qalandars (MAL) square off against Gamblers SC (GAM) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Saturday, July 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Malo Qalandars have won six of their last eight matches. Gamblers SC, too, have won six of their last eight matches of the tournament. Gamblers SC will give it their all to win the match but Malo Qalandars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs GAM Match Details

The 25th match of the ECT Portugal T10 will take place on July 29 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal. The game is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs GAM, Match 25

Date and Time: 29 July 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Municipal Stadium in Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between LCA and GAM, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

MAL vs GAM Form Guide

MAL - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

GAM - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

MAL vs GAM Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Zulfiqar Shah (c), Saim Ali, Mian Shahid, Sadaqat Ali, Roushan Singh (wk), Jayesh Popat, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad.

GAM Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Balkrishna (c), Varinder Singh Virk, Rana Sarwar, Mayank Darji, Simranjeet Singh-I, Ranjit Narayan, Janak Humagain, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Amandeep Khokhar, Suman Ghimire, Parveen Singh.

MAL vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya

K Gholiya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Singh

M Adnan and S Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Darji played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kumar

A Singh and A Kumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Maisan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mehmood and S Maisam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Prakash is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs GAM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kumar

A Kumar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Kumar has earned 684 points in the last eight matches.

S More

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Maisam the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. He has earned 549 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs GAM, Match 25

S More

A Kumar

A Singh

S Rahman

M Shahid

Malo Qalandars vs Gamblers SC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malo Qalandars vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya.

Batters: S Singh.

All-rounders: A Singh, A Kumar, N Shahzad, M Shahid, P Singh, S Rahman.

Bowlers: J Prakash, A Mehmood, S Maisam.

Malo Qalandars vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gholiya.

Batters: S Singh.

All-rounders: A Singh, A Kumar, N Shahzad, M Shahid, P Singh, S Rahman.

Bowlers: A Gondal, A Mehmood, S Maisam.