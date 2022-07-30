MAL vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 21 & 22

Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on Gamblers SC (GAM) in back-to-back games in the Portugal T10 2022 on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Gamblers are among the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning six of their last eight games. The Qalandars are also a strong team, winning four of their last six games.

The Qalandars will look to start a winning streak in the tournament, but the Gamblers are a better team and expected to win.

MAL vs GAM Probable Playing XIs

MAL

Shan Malik (wk), Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir.

GAM

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs GAM, Portugal T10 2022, Match 21 & 22.

Date and Time: July 30, 2022; 9:30 PM IST and July 31 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The surface is conducive for batters. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first. Pacers could get some help early on before spinners come into play. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so a high-scoring game could ensue.

MAL vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's games. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Adnan and A Kumar are the two best Dream11 batter picks for today's games. D Mehla is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and could do well in these two matches.

All-rounders

P Singh and R Narayan are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for these games. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Shahzad is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for these games are N Kamboj and M Asim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. J Prakash is another good pick.

Three best players to pick in MAL vs GAM Dream11 prediction team

P Singh (GAM)

A Kumar (GAM)

N Shahzad (MAL).

MAL vs GAM: Key stats for Dream11 team

N Kamboj - 2 runs and 7 wickets

P Singh - 49 runs and 9 wickets

A Kumar - 184 runs and 12 wickets.

Malo Qalandars vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, M Adnan, A Kumar, D Mehla, P Singh, R Narayan, N Shahzad, J Prakash, S Maisam, N Kamboj, M Asim.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice Captain: P Singh.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, M Adnan, A Kumar, A Ikram, P Singh, R Narayan, N Shahzad, J Prakash, S Rahman, N Kamboj, M Asim.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice Captain: N Shahzad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far