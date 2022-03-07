MAL vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E, Match 5

The fifth match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has Malo (MAL) taking on G.E.K (GEK) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Portugal champions Malo will look to end Day 1 of their ECL campaign on a high as they face GEK. Although they will start as the clear favorites, Malo will be wary of what the Greeks are capable of with Arslan Ahmed and Aslam Mohammad being key to their fortunes. But with Mian Shahid and Najam Shahzad capable of winning matches single-handedly, GEK are in for a tough outing. All in all, an entertaining game beckons at the Cartama Oval.

MAL vs GEK Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Mian Shahid, Zulfiqar Shah, Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Conrad Greenshields, Jayesh Popat, Assad Mehmood, Saim Ali and Adnan Gondal

GEK XI

Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed, Anastasios Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Spiros Bogdos, Ilias Bardis, Giorgos Nikitas, Nikos Bouzis, Nikolaos Mourikis, Arslan Ahmed and Stathis Kakarougas

Match Details

MAL vs GEK, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Group E, Match 5

Date and Time: 7th March 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Although this is the fifth and final match of the day, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. There will be some seam and spin available off the surface, but the dimensions of the ground pave for a good contest between the bat and ball. Variable bounce is a common occurrence at the Cartama Oval in late evening games, something batters will need to be wary of. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue in this format.

Today’s MAL vs GEK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jayesh Popat: Jayesh Popat was a crucial part of Malo's title run in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, scoring crucial runs in the middle order. In addition to his batting prowess, Popat did well as a wicketkeeper too, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Batter

Zulfiqar Shah: Zulfiqar Shah didn't have the best of ECS T10 Cartaxo campaigns, but is still one of Malo's best batters. Capable of scoring quick runs against both pace and spin, Zulfiqar will be key in the top order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Asrar Ahmed: Asrar Ahmed was one of the highest wicket-takers in the ECS T10 Greece, with the all-rounder accounting for 10 wickets. While his bowling overshadowed his batting exploits, he can be equally good with the bat too. With the conditions likely to suit him, Asrar is a good addition to your MAL vs GEK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Najam Shahzad: Najam Shahzad was brilliant with both the bat and ball for Malo in the ECS T10 Cartaxo League 2021. While his batting was often used to up the ante, Shahzad's bowling prowess was key to Malo's title-winning campaign. With Shahzad capable of contributing on all fronts, he is a must-have in your MAL vs GEK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

Asrar Ahmed (GEK)

Assad Mehmood (MAL)

Najam Shahzad (MAL)

Important stats for MAL vs GEK Dream11 prediction team

Amir Zaib - 192 runs in 8 ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 matches

Aslam Mohammad - 134 runs in 8 ECS T10 Greece 2021 matches

Asrar Ahmed - 10 wickets in 8 ECS T10 Greece 2021 matches

MAL vs GEK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

MAL vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Popat, C Greenshields, Z Shah, A Manousis, A Ikram, A Ahmed, A Ahmed, A Mehmood, N Shahzad and G Galanis

Captain: M Shahid. Vice-captain: N Shahzad.

MAL vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Popat, A Zaib, A Mohammed, A Manousis, S Maisam, A Ahmed, A Ahmed, M Adnan Gondal, N Shahzad and G Galanis

Captain: M Shahid. Vice-captain: A Mohammed.

