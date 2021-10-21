MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

Malta will take on Gibraltar in the first match of the 2021 Valletta Cup on October 21st at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta.

Both Malta and Gibraltar last featured in the Portugal T20 tri-series, where Malta finished second whereas Gibraltar finished last. Malta managed to win both of their games against Gibraltar and will be looking to repeat their exploits in the Valletta Cup.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, were winless throughout the series and will be aiming to bounce back and seek revenge.

MAL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

Malta

Bikram Arora (C), Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Gopal Chaturvedi, Varun Thamotharam, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Samuel Aquilina (WK)

Gibraltar

Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Balaji Pai (C), Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani, Joseph Marples (WK), Richard Cunningham, Joe Wilson, Andrew Reyes

MAL vs GIB Match Details

Match: Malta vs Gibraltar, 2021 Valletta Cup

Date and Time: 21st October, 5.30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex

MAL vs GIB Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Complex is ideal for batting. We might see pacers get some movement early on but it will be the batters who will dominate the game.

Given the pitch conditions, teams batting first will look to post a total in excess of 170 as anything less could prove to be a challenge to defend.

Today’s MAL vs GIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Samuel Aquilina: Samuel is a decent option from the wicketkeeper section. He is consistent with the bat and can also contribute behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Zeeshan Khan: Zeeshan has been a top performer in ECS T10 leagues and can prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Nikhil Advani: Nikhil is a reliable batter for Gibraltar. He has the ability to score big and is a top pick for today’s game.

All-Rounder

Balaji Pai: Balaji is a brilliant all-rounder who can be lethal in both aspects of the game. He can prove to be a key player in this match.

Bikram Arora: Bikram is a handy batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad: Bilal's ability to grab wickets consistently makes him a top pick in today’s game.

Richard Cunningham: Richard is a decent pick from the bowling department. He can contain the batters with his variations as well as grab crucial wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Khan (MAL)

Bilal Muhammad (MAL)

Balaji Pai (GIB)

Nikhil Advani (GIB)

Bikram Arora (MAL)

Important stats for MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing the first match of the tournament

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samuel Aquilina, Kenroy Nestor, Nikhil Advani, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Balaji Pai, Bikram Arora, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas, Richard Cunningham, Andrew Reyes

Captain: Zeeshan Khan, Vice-Captain: Nikhil Advani

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Aquilina, Chris Delaney, Nikhil Advani, Zeeshan Khan, Balaji Pai, Bikram Arora, James Fitzgerald, Varun Thamotharam, Muhammad Bilal, Richard Cunningham, Joe Wilson

Captain: Balaji Pai, Vice-Captain: Muhammad Bilal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava