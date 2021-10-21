MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Valletta Cup T20 match - October 21st, 2021

Malta will lock horns with Gibraltar in the opening game of the Valletta Cup 2021 on Thursday at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa. Four teams will compete in the tournament, with the top two qualifying for the final.

Bikram Arora will lead Malta in the Valletta Cup 2021. Malta finished in fourth place in the Continental Cup. They lost to Hungary in the third-place play-off, so they will be eager to kick off this tournament with a win.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar competed in the Portugal T20 Tri-Series along with Malta and Portugal. Gibraltar failed to win a single game, and failed to qualify for the final. Gibraltar have underperformed in recent times, and need to be at their absolute best in the Valletta Cup.

Ahead of the first game of the tournament between Malta and Gibraltar, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captains for your Dream11 team.

#3 Chris Delany (Gibraltar)

The last time Gibraltar faced Malta, Chris Delany scored an unbeaten 69 for Gibraltar, but couldn’t take his side home. He scored 151 runs in four innings in the Portugal T20 Tri-Series 2021. That included two half-centuries, so he will be eager to keep performing like that in the upcoming Valletta Cup.

#2 Waseem Abbas (Malta)

Waseem Abbas will represent Malta in Valletta Cup 2021(Image Courtesy: ECN Cricket)

Waseem Abbas from Malta has been sensational for his national side in recent times. He picked up five wickets in the Portugal T20 Tri-Series, and followed that up by picking up eight wickets in the Continental Cup. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for Malta in both tournaments.

The left-arm medium-pacer has an impressive record in the game's shortest format. He has played 13 matches so far, picking 19 wickets at an average of 14.68. That makes Abbas a must-have in your Dream11 team.

#1 Varun Thamotharam (Malta)

Varun Thamotharam has been a prolific run-scorer for Malta in recent times. He was Malta’s highest run-scorer in the Continental Cup 2021 and the second-highest run-scorer in the Portugal T20 Tri-Series.

The left-handed middle-order batter has put up consistent performances with the bat, and is a vital cog in Malta’s batting line-up. He has a century to his name in the game's shortest format. He is also handy with the ball, with his left-arm pace, and he could give you points with both bat and ball.

