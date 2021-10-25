MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Matches 1 & 2

Malta (MAL) will be up against Gibraltar (GIB) in back-to-back T20I matches at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta on Monday.

Malta won two out of their three Valletta Cup T20 matches and finished the league stage in second spot. They will come into the match high on confidence after beating Switzerland by six runs in the Valletta Cup T20. Gibraltar, on the other hand, won just one out of their three Valletta Cup T20 matches and finished just below their opponents in the points table. They lost to Bulgaria by three wickets in the third place play-off match of the Valletta Cup T20.

MAL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Aaftab Khan (WK), Basil George, Deon Vosloo, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas.

GIB XI

Balaji Pai (C), Charles Harrison, Luke Collado (WK), Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Patrick Hatchman, Phil Raikes, Richard Cunningham.

Match Details

MAL vs GIB, Matches 1 & 2

Date and Time: 25th October 2021, 1:30 PM & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 177 runs.

Today’s MAL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Gericke is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Monday. He scored 129 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 218-plus in four Valletta Cup T20 matches.

Batters

Bikram Arora: Arora was in great touch with both the bat and ball in the recently concluded Valletta Cup T20. He scored over 100 runs at a strike rate of 89.47 and also picked up four wickets. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Monday.

Phil Raikes: Raikes has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gibraltar in the last couple of matches. He scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 136.66 in four Valletta Cup T20 matches.

All-rounders

Balaji Pai: Pai impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Valletta Cup, scoring 209 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in addition to taking three wickets. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Varun Prasath: Prasath can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Monday. He scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 121-plus while also picking up seven wickets in four Valletta Cup T20 outings.

Bowlers

Bilal Muhammad: Muhammad picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.68 in the four matches he played in the Valletta Cup. He is someone who can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order for his side.

Kenroy Nestor: Nestor has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai (GIB)

Louis Bruce (GIB)

Varun Prasath (MAL)

Heinrich Gericke (MAL)

Bilal Muhammad (MAL)

Important Stats for MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai: 209 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 169.91 and ER - 6.41

Varun Prasath: 84 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 121.73 and ER - 7.13

Louis Bruce: 222 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 126.85 and ER - 9.00

Heinrich Gericke: 129 runs in 4 matches; SR - 218.64

Bilal Muhammad: 51 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 231.81 and ER - 6.68

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Varun Prasath, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Phil Raikes, Balaji Pai, James Fitzgerald, Varun Prasath, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Louis Bruce. Vice-captain: Balaji Pai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar