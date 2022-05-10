MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Valletta Cup 2022 will see Malta (MAL) lock horns with Gibraltar (GIB) at the Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday, 10 May

Malta and Gibraltar kickstart the Valletta Cup with high expectations on their shoulders. Gibraltar will start as the clear favorites, given their balance. While they boast the likes of Avinash Pai and Louis Bruce, their opponents Malta aren't pushovers by any means. With a well-balanced side of their own, Malta will fancy their chances of a win, paving the way for a cracking game in Marsa.

MAL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Divyesh Kumar, Kalki Kumar, Basil George, Varun Prasath, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Jit Patel and Justin Shaju.

GIB XI

Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, Keiron Ferrary, Joseph Marples, Nikhil Advani, Robin Petrie, Marc Gouws, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson and Andrew Reyes.

Match Details

MAL vs GIB, Match 1, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 10th May 2022, 12:00 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Marsa with some swing available for the pacers. There should be some extra bounce to play around with as well, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s MAL vs GIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Gericke: Heinrich Gericke is perhaps Malta's best batter, with the wicketkeeper scoring big runs in the last few games. He is technically sound against pace and can also hold his own against spin in the middle overs. With the format also suiting his batting style, Gericke is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Divyesh Kumar: Divyesh Kumar has shown glimpses of his ability on the domestic circuit, showing promise against pace. He has an eye for big scores and loves to keep rotating the strike. With the Malta batter likely to play a big role in the top-order, he could be backed to come good today.

All-rounder

Louis Bruce: Louis Bruce is a promising all-rounder who was brilliant for Farmers CC in ECL 2022. While his swing-bowling ability is noteworthy, Bruce's real value lies with the bat. With his all-round skills bound to have a say in this game, he is a must-have in your MAL vs GIB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Samarth Bodha: Like Louis Bruce, Samarth Bodha also impressed in the ECL with his death-bowling skills. He is known for his clever change of pace, which should serve him well in Marsa. Given his effectiveness in the death overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Basil George (MAL)

Louis Bruce (GIB)

Kieron Ferrary (GIB)

Important stats for MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Pai - 106 runs and 4 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

Louis Bruce - 135 runs and 2 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

Basil George - 141 runs and 4 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup 2022)

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Gericke, N Advani, S Stanislaus, D Kumar, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, V Prasath, B George, K Nestor, W Abbas and S Bodha.

Captain: B Avinash Pai. Vice-captain: V Prasath.

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Gericke, N Advani, S Stanislaus, J Marples, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, V Prasath, B George, K Nestor, J Patel and S Bodha.

Captain: B Avinash Pai. Vice-captain: L Bruce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar