Malta vs Gibraltar - Dream11 Prediction - ECN Gibraltar T20I 2023

Malta will take on Gibraltar in match number nine of the ECN Gibraltar T20I 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs GIB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Malta have had a wretched run this season. They have lost all five of their matches so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Gibraltar have a win-loss record of 2-2 and are second.

MAL vs GIB, Match Details

The ninth match of the ECN Gibraltar T20I 2023 between Malta and Gibraltar will be played on May 7, 2023, at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs GIB

Date & Time: May 7, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is an excellent one to bat on. Out of the seven completed games, only once has a team not been able to go past a total of 140 batting first.

MAL vs GIB Probable Playing 11 today

Malta Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malta Probable Playing XI: Samuel Stanislaus, Jaspal Singh, Amar Sharma, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath (c), Affy Khan (wk), Fanyan Mughal, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Yash Singh, Fazil Rahman

Gibraltar Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gibraltar Probable Playing XI: Avinash Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Jonathan West, Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno (wk), Bryan Zammit, Kenroy Nester, James Fitzgerald, Kabir Mirpuri, Andrew Reyes, Jack Horrocks

Today’s MAL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kayron Stagno (4 matches, 110 runs)

Kayron Stagno is the third-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has accumulated 110 runs in four innings while striking at 189.66 and has hit 10 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Fazil Rahman (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Fazil Rahman may not have fired with the bat yet but he has taken nine wickets in five games. He is second on the list of the leading wicket-takers and has an economy rate of 8.02. He is due for a big score with the bat.

Top All-rounder Pick

Iain Latin (4 matches, 140 runs)

Iain Latin is the second-highest run-getter in this tri-series, amassing 140 runs in four innings while striking at 140.00. He has hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Kabir Mirpuri (4 matches, 3 wickets)

Kabir Mirpuri has picked up three wickets in four matches and has an economy rate of 6.23.

MAL vs GIB match captain and vice-captain choices

Avinash Pai (4 matches, 52 runs, 6 wickets)

Avinash Pai has bowled superbly in this tournament, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.58. With the bat, he has scored 52 runs.

Varun Prasath (5 matches, 87 runs, 4 wickets)

Varun Prasath is in top form with bat and ball. He has scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 96.67 and he has picked up four wickets with the ball.

4 must-picks with player stats for MAL vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Avinash Pai 52 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Varun Prasath 87 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Iain Latin 140 runs in 4 matches Fazil Rahman 9 wickets in 5 matches

MAL vs GIB match expert tips

Both teams have good all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Avinash Pai, James Fitzgerald, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma and Iain Latin will be the ones to watch out for.

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Gibraltar - ECN Gibraltar T20I 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kayron Stagno

Batters: Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Fazil Rahman, Varun Prasath

All-rounders: Avinash Pai, James Fitzgerald, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Iain Latin

Bowlers: Kabir Mirpuri

MAL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Gibraltar - ECN Gibraltar T20I 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kayron Stagno

Batters: Louis Bruce, Fazil Rahman, Varun Prasath

All-rounders: Avinash Pai, James Fitzgerald, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Iain Latin, Samuel Stanislaus

Bowlers: Yash Singh

Poll : 0 votes