MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Final - April 29th, 2021

Malo will take on Gorkha 11 in the final of the ECS T10 Portugal on Thursday.

Malo have won all of their last five matches, completely outplaying their opponents on most occasions. They beat Oeiras by just a single run in the first ECS T10 Portugal semi-final.

Gorkha 11 are also undefeated in their last five matches and have been among the best teams in the ECS T10 Portugal. They will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Indian Royals in the second semi-final.

Squads to choose from:

Malo

Mian Mehmood (C), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Tahir Mahmood, Khurram Shahzad, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Sajid Izaz (WK), Shan Aziz (WK), Jayesh Popat (WK), Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir and Raj Popat.

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo

Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Sulaman, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Amir Zaib, Syed Ali

Gorkha 11

Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Manjit Singh, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Absar Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Madhukar Thapa (c), Sripal Matta.

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Gorkha 11, Match 46

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Date and Time: 29th April, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 86.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs GOR)

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Z Shah, M S Nipo, M Shahid, N Shahzad, M Thapa, R Bhardwaj, S Matta, A Mehmood

Captain: M S Nipo. Vice-captain: M Shahid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ghimire, A Andani, A Alam, Z Shah, M S Nipo, M Shahid, N Shahzad, Y Sabir, R Bhardwaj, S Matta, A Mehmood

Captain: N Shahzad. Vice-captain: S Ghimire