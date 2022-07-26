MAL vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 13 & 14

The Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on the Gorkha 11 (GOR) in back-to-back matches of Portugal T10 2022 on Tuesday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

The Malo Qalandars are among the strongest teams in this year's Portugal T10 season. They are coming on the back of three wins in their last four matches. The Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs as they have won only two of their last four games.

The Gorkha 11 will try their best to win the match, but the Malo Qalandars are a relatively better team. The Malo Qalandars are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

MAL vs GOR Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

Shan Malik (wk), Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir

GOR Playing XI

Suman Ghimire (wk), Amandeep Ghumman, Manjit Singh, Imtiaz Rana, Imran Khan-II, Shubham Bhatia, Rahul Kumar, Suman Kunwar, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Binit Kumar

Match Details

MAL vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 13 & 14

Date and Time: July 26, 2022, 9:30 PM IST and July 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. The pacers are likely to get some assistance on this wicket with the new ball. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ghimire, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Ikram and A Ghumman are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Shahzad and I Rana are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Adnan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Thapa and S Maisam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Ali Naqi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad (MAL)

M Adnan (MAL)

S Ghimire (GOR)

MAL vs GOR: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Ali Mehdi - Seven runs and four wickets

N Shahzad - 91 runs and three wickets

S Ghimire - 121 runs and four wickets

Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Ghimire, A Ikram, A Ghumman, M Singh, N Shahzad, I Rana, M Adnan, S Ali Mehdi, S Ali Naqi, S Maisam, M Thapa

Captain: N Shahzad Vice Captain: A Ghumman

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Ghimire, A Ikram, A Ghumman, R Kumar, M Singh, N Shahzad, I Rana, M Adnan, S Ali Mehdi, S Maisam, M Thapa

Captain: N Shahzad Vice Captain: S Ghimire

