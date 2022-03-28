MAL vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 1 and 2

Malo will take on Gorkha 11 in the first and second games of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Malo were one of the strongest teams in the tournament last season, finishing in second position. They won ten of their 12 group games and have a similar squad this season too. Malo would love to repeat the same exploits.

Meanwhile, Gorkha 11 were the most successful team in the competition last season. They won 11 of their 12 matches in the group stage, finishing first.

MAL vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

MAL

Asif Tarar, Mohsin Tarar, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Malaga: Afzal Shah, Babar Rasheed, Waqas Ahmed, Ahmed Mumtaz, Tariq Mehmood, Nadeem Hussain, Syed Qalab.

GOR

Absar Alam, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire (wk), Binod Gyawali, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naeem, Md Siraj Nipo, Manjit Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Imran Khan Jr.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs GOR, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 1 and 2.

Date and Time: March 28, 2022; 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board.

Today’s MAL vs GOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Malik is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

M Shahid is a reliable runscorer who found consistency last season. He scored 180 runs in 15 games.

All-rounders

A Zaib is a fabulous all-rounder who will look to contribute with both bat and ball. He scored 270 runs and picked up 18 wickets last season and could be a great captaincy pick for your MAL vs GOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, I Khan is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He amassed 301 runs in 14 games and also picked up 11 wickets.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, F Hussain is an all-round contributor for his team. He scored 90 runs and scalped four wickets last year.

Five best players to pick in MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib (MAL)

I Khan (GOR)

M Shahid (MAL)

F Hussain (GOR)

M A Gondal (MAL).

Key stats for MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib: 270 runs and 18 wickets last season

I Khan: 301 runs and 11 wickets last season

M Shahid: 180 runs last season

F Hussain: 90 runs and 4 wickets last season

M A Gondal: 136 runs and 11 wickets last season.

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Prediction

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Malik, B Gyawali, M Shahid, S Kunwar, A Singh, A Zaib, I Khan, M Adnan Gondal, F Hussain, M Thapa, Y Sabir.

Captain: A Zaib. Vice-Captain: I Khan.

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Malik, S Ghimire, B Gyawali, M Shahid, S Kunwar, A Zaib, I Khan, M Adnan Gondal, F Hussain, M Thapa, Y Sabir.

Captain: M Shahid. Vice-Captain: F Hussain.

Edited by Bhargav