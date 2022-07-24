MAL vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 7

Malo Qalandars (MAL) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the seventh match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Sunday at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Both teams have had a great start to their campaign. The Qalandars won both of their games against Coimbra Knights, while Gorkha 11 won their last two against Gamblers SC.

Gorkha 11 will look to continue their winning streak but are likely to come up short against

MAL vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

MAL

Shan Malik (wk), Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir.

GOR

Suman Ghimire (wk), Absar Alam, Manjit Singh, Imtiaz Rana, Imran Khan-II, Shubham Bhatia, Rahul Kumar, Suman Kunwar, Madhukar Thapa, Harjit Bhatia, Binit Kumar.

Match Details

Match: MAL vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: July 24, 2022; 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream one for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. The middle overs could see spinners come into play. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so another high-scoring game could ensue.

MAL vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ghimire, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for today's game. He bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

A Ikram and M Singh are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. R Kumar is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of doing well in this game.

All-rounders

M Adnan and N Shahzad are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Rana is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are M Thapa and M Asim. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Ali is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in MAL vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad (MAL)

M Adnan (MAL)

S Ali (MAL).

Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11: Key stats for Dream11 team

S Ali - 7 runs and 3 wickets

I Rana - 12 runs and 3 wickets

M Adnan - 88 runs.

Malo Qalandars vs Gorkha 11 Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Ghimire, A Ikram, R Kumar, M Singh, M Adnan, I Rana, M Shaikat, N Shahzad, M Thapa, M Asim, S Ali Mehdi.

Captain: M Adnan. Vice Captain: N Shahzad.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Ghimire, M Shahid, R Kumar, M Singh, M Adnan, I Rana, M Shaikat, N Shahzad, M Thapa, S Ali Naqi, S Ali Mehdi.

Captain: M Adnan. Vice Captain: I Rana.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far