MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama, Match 9

The ninth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartama 2022 will see Malaga (MAL) take on Granada (GRD) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Granada fell off the radar with two losses to hot favorites Costa del Sol earlier in the week. However, they will be keen to return to winning ways against Malaga, who are yet to a win a game in the ECS this time around. However, with a decent team at their disposal, Malaga will fancy an upset over the likes of Vivian Kingma and Joe Whitehead. With both teams eyeing a crucial win to boost their top-four chances, a cracking game beckons at the Cartama Oval.

MAL vs GRD Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Nadeem Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Afzal Shah (wk), Syed Qalab, Ahmed Mumtaz, Nauman Abid, Mohsin Tarar, Asif Tarar (c), Muhammad Zaman, Syed Ali Zain and Babar Rasheed

GRD XI

Joe Whitehead (wk), James Davies, Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid ur Rehman, Vivian Kingma, Chris Brown and Stuart Ross

Match Details

MAL vs GRD, European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartama 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Rain is expected to play spoilsport yet again at the Cartama Oval, but at least a shortened game is expected. There should be ample swing on offer for the pacers owing to the overcast conditions in store. Although the batters will look to go on the attack from the start, the sluggish outfield won't help their cause. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s MAL vs GRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Afzal Shah: Afzal Shah had a decent few games earlier in the week for Malaga, scoring some runs in the top order. The Malaga wicketkeeper has been brilliant behind the stumps as well, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the match.

Batter

Joe Whitehead: Joe Whitehead is one of the highest runscorers this week with a couple of handy knocks at the top of the order. Like Afzal Shah, Whitehead also adds value with his wicketkeeping skills, making him a must-have in your MAL vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nauman Abid: Although Nauman Abid batted in the top order, the Malaga all-rounder wasn't able to get going with the bat. However, Abid is one of their better batters and is capable of clearing the boundary at will, making him a decent addition to your MAL vs GRD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vivian Kingma: Vivian Kingma, who has played for the Dutch national side, has troubled the opposition batters with his express pace and accuracy. The Dutchman will be keen to get amongst the wickets and can be backed to do so given the conditions on offer.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Afzal Shah (MAL)

Joe Whitehead (GRD)

James Davies (GRD)

Important stats for MAL vs GRD Dream11 prediction team

Joe Whitehead - 122 runs in 4 ECS T10 Cartama matches, Average: 40.66

Afzal Shah - 43 runs in 2 ECS T10 Cartama matches, Average: 21.50

Jamshaid ur Rehman - 5 wickets in 3 ECS T10 Cartama 2022 matches, Average: 13.33

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cartama 2022)

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shah, N Hussain, P Townsend, J Whitehead, A Tarar, J Davies, N Abid, V Kingma, J ur Rehman, M Tarar and A Mumtaz.

Captain: J Whitehead. Vice-captain: A Tarar.

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shah, S Qalab, P Townsend, J Whitehead, W Ahmed, J Davies, N Abid, V Kingma, J ur Rehman, M Tarar and A Mumtaz.

Captain: J Whitehead. Vice-captain: J Davies.

Edited by Samya Majumdar