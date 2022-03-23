MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 Match 9 & 10

Malaga (MAL) will take on Granada (GRD) in the ninth and tenth games of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Both teams haven't had the best of campaigns. Malaga have played two games and have lost both. Meanwhile, Granada won their first game but have lost three in a row since then.

MAL vs GRD Probable Playing XIs

Malaga

Nadeem Hussain, Waqas Ahmed, Afzal Shah (wk), Syed Qalab, Ahmed Mumtaz, Nauman Abid, Mohsin Tarar, Asif Tarar (c), Syed Ali Zain, Muhammad Zaman, Babar Rasheed.

Granada

Joe Whitehead (wk), James Davies, Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Chris Brown, Vivian Kingma, Stuart Ross

Match Details

Match: MAL vs GRD.

Date & Time: March 23 2022; 2 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is good to bat on, aiding teams to rack up big scores. More of the same can be expected in this game, as another solid batting track is likely to be on offer.

Today’s MAL vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afzal Shah has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 43 runs in two games.

Batters

Joe Whitehead is in excellent batting form, amassing 122 runs while striking at 164.86. He can also chip in with the ball as well.

All-rounders

Asif Tarar has taken two wickets and can get substantial scores with the bat as well.

Bowlers

Jamshaid Ur Rehman has bowled well in the competition, taking three wickets at an economy of 8.00.

Five best players to pick in MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team

Joe Whitehead (GRD): 202 points

James Davies (GRD): 180 points

Philip Townsend (GRD): 157 points

Nadeem Hussain (MAL): 73 points

Asif Tarar (MAL): 60 points.

Key stats for MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team

Joe Whitehead: 122 runs

Philip Townsend: 15 runs & 4 wickets

Nadeem Hussain: 42 runs

Asif Tarar: 2 wickets.

MAL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Malaga vs Granada - ECS T10 Cartama 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richard Abbott, Afzal Shah, Nadeem Hussain, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Asif Tarar, James Davies, Waqas Ahmed, Vivian Kingma, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Mohsin Tarar.

Captain: Joe Whitehead. Vice-captain: Asif Tarar.

Dream11 Team for Malaga vs Granada - ECS T10 Cartama 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afzal Shah, Nadeem Hussain, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Asif Tarar, Adrian Riley, James Davies, Waqas Ahmed, Vivian Kingma, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Ahmed Mumtaz.

Captain: James Davies. Vice-captain: Nadeem Hussain.

Edited by Bhargav