MAL vs HBSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 7

Malo will take on HBS Craeyenhout in the seventh match of Group E at the European Cricket League 2022. It will be held at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Malo have played two matches in the European Cricket League so far this season but have been unable to register a single win. As a result, they are placed at the bottom of the points table.

HBS Craeyenhout, meanwhile, have had a completely different campaign, winning both their matches so far. They are second in the points table and will be expected to sustain the winning momentum.

MAL vs HBSC Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Mian Shahid (C), Umar Farooq, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Asim Sarwar, Zulfiqar Shah, Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat (wk), Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood

HBSC XI

Tobias Visee (wk), Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Reece Mason, Manjinder Singh, Ferdi Vink (C), Julian De Mey, Stephan Vink, Julian Van Den Raad, Benno Boddendijk, Adal Ahmed

Match Details

MAL vs HBSC, European Cricket League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 8th March, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MAL vs HBSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T. Visee is an extremely talented batter and a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 104 runs in two matches and has been extremely consistent.

Batters

A. Zaib may not have been at his best in the two matches so far but has a fine track record nonetheless. Zaib has scored 16 runs and has collected two wickets so far.

T. Walbrugh is an outstanding batter who’s expected to have a major impact on his team’s game. Walbrugh has scored 23 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

M. Singh is a great asset for his side and brings plenty of balance to the XI. He has scored nine runs in two matches and has also taken three wickets. Singh could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

F. Vink is a talented player and has plenty of experience. He has scored 42 runs and has also collected two wickets in as many matches.

J. Dey Mey is a top-notch bowler who is known for his accuracy as well as his variations. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of three in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs HBSC Dream11 prediction team

T. Visee (HBSC) – 191 points

F. Vink (HBSC) – 129 points

M. Singh (HBSC) – 126 points

N. Shahzad (MAL) – 120 points

J. De Mey (HBSC) – 118 points

Important stats for MAL vs HBSC Dream11 prediction team

T. Visee: 104 runs

F. Vink: 42 runs and two wickets

M. Singh: Three wickets

J. De Mey: Three wickets

A. Zaib: 16 runs and two wickets

MAL vs HBSC Dream11 Prediction Today

MAL vs HBSC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T. Visee, A. Zaib, T. Walbrugh, S. Vink, M. Singh, A. Ikram, M. Asim Sarwar, F. Vink, N. Shahzad, J. De Mey, B. Boddendijk

Captain: T. Visee, Vice-Captain: M. Singh

MAL vs HBSC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T. Visee, A. Zaib, T. Walbrugh, S. Vink, Z. Shah, M. Singh, A. Ikram, A. Ahmed, F. Vink, N. Shahzad, J. De Mey

Captain: F. Vink, Vice-Captain: A. Zaib

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee