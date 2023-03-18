MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong International Series ODI, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Malaysia (MAL) squaring off against Hong Kong (HK) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, March 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs HK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hong Kong won their last match of the tournament against Kuwait by 39 runs. Malaysia, on the other hand, lost their last match against Kuwait by a big margin of 8 wickets.

Malaysia will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAL vs HK Match Details

The 3rd match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 18 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAL vs HK, Match 3

Date and Time: 18th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Kuwait and Malaysia, where a total of 215 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MAL vs HK Form Guide

MAL - L

HK - W

MAL vs HK Probable Playing XI

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq Zarbani, Syed Aziz (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Nazril Rahman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad, Khizar Hayat Durrani

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Scott Mckechnie (wk), A Gorawara, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan (c), KD Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshed, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar

MAL vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mckechnie

S Mckechnie is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Aziz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

A Rath and B Hayat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Shah played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Arshad

Y Murtaza and H Arshad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Muniandy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Rana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Rana and E Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAL vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

N Rana

N Rana will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 11 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

H Arshad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Arshad as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 32 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for MAL vs HK, Match 3

H Arshad

N Rana

A Shukla

A Rath

M Ghazanfar

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mckechnie

Batters: A Rath, K Shah, B Hayat

All-rounders: S Muniandy, V Singh, H Arshad

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Shukla, M Ghazanfar

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Rath, M Amir

All-rounders: S Muniandy, V Singh, H Arshad, Y Murtaza

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, A Shukla, M Ghazanfar

