MAL vs HRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo Matches 13 and 14

Malmo will take on the Helsinborg Royals in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Thursday.
Both teams have had disappointing ECS T10 Malmo campaigns so far and are currently at the bottom of Group A. While Malmo have lost all four of their matches, the Helsinborg Royals have won just once in six attempts.
MAL vs HRO Probable Playing 11 Today
MAL XI
Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Musadaq Mubarak, Yarjan Mohammadi, Saqlain Karamat Shah, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Fawad Shirzad, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab
HRO XI
Madhan Prabu Raman (c), Abinash Panda, Kirthan Duttulur, Davinder Singh, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Advait Guhagarkar, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo
Match Details
MAL vs HRO, ECS T10 Malmo, Matches 13 and 14
Date and Time: 5th August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00PM IST
Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo
Pitch Report
The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club generally favors the batsmen in this format. But the pacers will find some assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is above 100 runs. Bowlers will need to try out variations to impose themselves in the game.
Today’s MAL vs HRO Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Abinash Panda - Abinash Panda is an interesting choice as he can score runs and bowl as well.
Batsmen
Davinder Singh - Davinder Singh has scored runs consistently in the ECS T10 Malmo and would love to continue that streak today.
All-rounders
Prasanjit Behera - Prasanjit Behera has done phenomenally well in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 62 runs while picking up six wickets as well.
Hammad Rahiq - Hammad Rahiq has been among the best all-rounders in the ECS T10 Malmo and should be considered among the captaincy choices for your MAL vs HRO Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 78 runs and scalped six wickets thus far.
Bowlers
Sadashiv Gour - Sadashiv Gour has picked up seven wickets in six matches so far and is an excellent wicket-taking bowler.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs HRO Dream11 prediction team
Prasanjit Behera (HRO) – 392 points
Hammad Rafiq (MAL) – 341 points
Sadashiv Gour (HRO) – 270 points
Rohit Saproo (HRO) – 222 points
Abinash Panda (HRO) – 202 points
Important stats for MAL vs HRO Dream11 prediction team
Prasanjit Behera: 62 runs and six wickets
Hammad Rafiq: 78 runs and six wickets
Sadashiv Gour: Seven wickets
Rohit Saproo: Six wickets
Abinash Panda: 71 runs and three wickets
MAL vs HRO Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Panda, D Singh, P P Kompella, S K Shah, P Behera, H Rafiq, Q Munir, S Gour, R Saproo, S Mohammad, A Chinwari
Captain: H Rafiq. Vice-captain: P Behera
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Panda, D Singh, P P Kompella, S K Shah, P Behera, H Rafiq, N Mathur, S Gour, R Saproo, S Mohammad, A Chinwari
Captain: A Panda. Vice-captain: S Mohammad