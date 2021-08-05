MAL vs HRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo Matches 13 and 14

Malmo will take on the Helsinborg Royals in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Thursday.

Both teams have had disappointing ECS T10 Malmo campaigns so far and are currently at the bottom of Group A. While Malmo have lost all four of their matches, the Helsinborg Royals have won just once in six attempts.

MAL vs HRO Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Hammad Rafiq (c), Sunny Sharma, Qaiser Munir, Musadaq Mubarak, Yarjan Mohammadi, Saqlain Karamat Shah, Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Fawad Shirzad, Azim Chinwari, Tarequllah Arab

HRO XI

Madhan Prabu Raman (c), Abinash Panda, Kirthan Duttulur, Davinder Singh, Satish Kunjir, Phani Pramod Kompella, Advait Guhagarkar, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo

Match Details

MAL vs HRO, ECS T10 Malmo, Matches 13 and 14

Date and Time: 5th August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club generally favors the batsmen in this format. But the pacers will find some assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is above 100 runs. Bowlers will need to try out variations to impose themselves in the game.

Today’s MAL vs HRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Abinash Panda - Abinash Panda is an interesting choice as he can score runs and bowl as well.

Batsmen

Davinder Singh - Davinder Singh has scored runs consistently in the ECS T10 Malmo and would love to continue that streak today.

All-rounders

Prasanjit Behera - Prasanjit Behera has done phenomenally well in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 62 runs while picking up six wickets as well.

Hammad Rahiq - Hammad Rahiq has been among the best all-rounders in the ECS T10 Malmo and should be considered among the captaincy choices for your MAL vs HRO Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 78 runs and scalped six wickets thus far.

Bowlers

Sadashiv Gour - Sadashiv Gour has picked up seven wickets in six matches so far and is an excellent wicket-taking bowler.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs HRO Dream11 prediction team

Prasanjit Behera (HRO) – 392 points

Hammad Rafiq (MAL) – 341 points

Sadashiv Gour (HRO) – 270 points

Rohit Saproo (HRO) – 222 points

Abinash Panda (HRO) – 202 points

Important stats for MAL vs HRO Dream11 prediction team

Prasanjit Behera: 62 runs and six wickets

Hammad Rafiq: 78 runs and six wickets

Sadashiv Gour: Seven wickets

Rohit Saproo: Six wickets

Abinash Panda: 71 runs and three wickets

MAL vs HRO Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

MAL vs HRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Panda, D Singh, P P Kompella, S K Shah, P Behera, H Rafiq, Q Munir, S Gour, R Saproo, S Mohammad, A Chinwari

Captain: H Rafiq. Vice-captain: P Behera

MAL vs HRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Panda, D Singh, P P Kompella, S K Shah, P Behera, H Rafiq, N Mathur, S Gour, R Saproo, S Mohammad, A Chinwari

Captain: A Panda. Vice-captain: S Mohammad

Edited by Samya Majumdar