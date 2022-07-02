MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch ReHUNt for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, 5th-place Play-off

Malta (MAL) will lock horns with Hungary (HUN) in the fifth-place play-off of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C at Meersen in Gent on Saturday, July 2.

Malta finished the group stage in fifth place, having won only one out of their three matches. They defeated Israel by 36 runs in their last game. Hungary, on the other hand, lost as many as three group stage fixtures and finished seventh. They were defeated by Gibraltar by four wickets in their last match.

MAL vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Aaftab Khan (WK), Imran Ameer, Heinrich Gericke, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Bikram Arora (C), Basil George, Muhammad Bilal, Justin Shaju, Waseem Abbas.

HUN XI

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (WK), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Ali Farasat, Safi Zahir, Abhishek Kheterpal, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Bhavani Adapaka.

Match Details

MAL vs HUN, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, 5th-place Play-off Match

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Meersen, Gent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Meersen generally favors the bowlers, who will trouble the batters due to the sluggishness of the pitch. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 107 runs.

Today’s MAL vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan: Ashwathnarayan is a reliable batter with top-class wicket-keeping skills. He has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 132.83 in three matches.

Batters

Harsh Mandhyan: Although Mandhyan has failed to perform with the bat so far in the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, he is Hungary's leading wicket-taker with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 in three games.

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: Thamotharam has been a key player for Malta in the tournament, scoring 99 runs and also picking up six wickets in three matches.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel: Kukikhel has consistently performed well in all departments, scoring 66 runs and picking up four wickets in three outings.

Bikram Arora: Arora could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Saturday. He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 7.14 in three matches.

Bowlers

Sandeep Mohandas: Mohandas is a genuine wicket-taker who can also contribute with the bat, having scored 36 runs and claimed two wickets in three matches.

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal will lead Malta's bowling attack on Saturday. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 7.91 in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath Thamotharam (MAL) - 326 points

Zeshan Khan Kukikhel (HUN) - 272 points

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN) - 200 points

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (HUN) - 164 points

Bikram Arora (MAL) - 152 points

Important Stats for MAL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: 99 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 6.71

Zeshan Khan Kukikhel: 66 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 129.41 and ER - 5.70

Harsh Mandhyan: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.20

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan: 89 runs in 3 matches; SR - 132.83

Bikram Arora: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.14

MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C)

MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Harsh Mandhyan, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Imran Ameer, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Marc des-Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharan.

MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Harsh Mandhyan, Heinrich Gericke, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Abhishek Kheterpal, Bikram Arora, Marc des-Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Muhammad Bilal, Waseem Abbas.

Captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharan. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel.

