MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, 5th place playoff

Malta (MAL) will face Hungary (HUN) in the playoffs for fifth place in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier C at the Belgian Oval in Gent on Saturday.

Malta did not have the expected result from the tournament. They did not make it to the playoffs as they only won one of their three games and were ranked third in Group B. Malta will now look to finish their campaign on a positive note with a win on Saturday.

Hungary, on the other hand, have yet to win a game in the competition, having lost all three. The likes of Mark Des Fontaine and Harsh Mandhyan would be keen to put up a better performance and help their team end the season with a win.

MAL vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Heinrich Gericke, Basil George, Aaftab Khan (wk), Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Imran Ameer

HUN XI

Harsh Mandhyan, Abhijeet Ahuja (c&wk), Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Farasat, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Zahir Safi, Bhavani Adapaka

Match Details

MAL vs HUN, Match 5th Place Place Off, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier C

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the The Belgian Oval in Gent has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 122 runs.

Today’s MAL vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan: He has been a reliable batter for his side, scoring 88 runs at an average of 29.33, making him an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper's position.

Batters

Varun Prasath Thamotharam: Varun Prasath is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the middle order. He has amassed 99 runs at an impressive average of 33 in three games, making him a good pick for your fantasy side. He has proven to be an effective left-arm medium fast bowler, taking six wickets at an outstanding average of 7.83.

All-rounders

Zeshan Khan Kukikhel: He has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 66 runs and picked up four wickets while being economical in his three games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Sandeep Mohandas: Sandeep Mohandas will lead the bowling attack for Hungary in the upcoming match. He has taken two wickets and scored 36 runs in the lower order.

Top 3 best players to pick in MAL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Aaftab Khan (MAL): 74 points

Safi Zahir (HUN): 54 points

Bikram Arora (MAL): 152 points

Important stats for MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Kukikhel: Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.25

Harsh Mandhyan: Six wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.00

Imran Ameer: 65 runs in three games; batting average: 32.50

MAL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier C)

MAL vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Harsh Mandhyan, Varun Prasath, Imran Ameer, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath

MAL vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Harsh Mandhyan, Varun Prasath, Imran Ameer, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Mark Des Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Basil George, Bikram Arora, Bilal Muhammad, Waseem Abbas

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan

