MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Malo (MAL) will take on the Indian Royals (IR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.

Malo are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table with five wins from six games. Two wins against the Indian Royals will guarantee them a first-place finish. The Royals, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with three wins and as many losses.

MAL vs IR Probable Playing 11 today

Malo: Najam Shahzad (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Saim Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood

Indian Royals: Amandeep Khokhar (wk), Md Shaikat, Devender Mehla, Ahammad Ullah, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jass Singh, Lakshman KC, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Vishal Arora

Match Details

MAL vs IR, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 1st 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.

Today’s MAL vs IR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Ali, who has chipped in with 55 runs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Amandeep Khokhar has amassed 146 runs, including two fifties, in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Najam Shahzad is currently the top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 with 241 runs at a strike rate of 178.51 in six games.

Md Shaikat has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 102 runs and picking up eight wickets.

Bowler

Jai Parkash has returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.16 thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction Team

Najam Shahzad (MAL): 559 points

Md Shaikat (IR): 521 points

Syed Maisam (MAL): 395 points

Jai Parkash (IR): 287 points

Muhammad Asim Sarwar (MAL): 251 points

Important stats for MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction Team

Najam Shahzad: 241 runs & 3 wickets

Syed Maisam: 10 wickets

Md Shaikat: 102 runs & 8 wickets

Jai Parkash: 7 wickets

MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)

Dream11 Team for Malo vs Indian Royals - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Khokhar, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Md Shaikat, Jai Parkash, Ahammad Ullah, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.

Captain: Najam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Md Shaikat.

Dream11 Team for Malo vs Indian Royals - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Khokhar, Devender Mehla, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Md Shaikat, Jai Parkash, Lakshman KC, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.

Captain: Md Shaikat. Vice-captain: Syed Maisam.

