MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Malo (MAL) will take on the Indian Royals (IR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Friday.
Malo are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table with five wins from six games. Two wins against the Indian Royals will guarantee them a first-place finish. The Royals, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings with three wins and as many losses.
MAL vs IR Probable Playing 11 today
Malo: Najam Shahzad (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Asim Sarwar, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Saim Ali, Jayesh Popat (wk), Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood
Indian Royals: Amandeep Khokhar (wk), Md Shaikat, Devender Mehla, Ahammad Ullah, Navendu Sinha, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jass Singh, Lakshman KC, Jai Parkash, Rayhan Khan, Vishal Arora
Match Details
MAL vs IR, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 1st 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The tracks at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria have been excellent ones to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another belter is likely to be on offer for Friday's double header.
Today’s MAL vs IR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Saim Ali, who has chipped in with 55 runs in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Amandeep Khokhar has amassed 146 runs, including two fifties, in the tournament so far.
All-rounders
Najam Shahzad is currently the top run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 with 241 runs at a strike rate of 178.51 in six games.
Md Shaikat has made a significant impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 102 runs and picking up eight wickets.
Bowler
Jai Parkash has returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.16 thus far.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction Team
Najam Shahzad (MAL): 559 points
Md Shaikat (IR): 521 points
Syed Maisam (MAL): 395 points
Jai Parkash (IR): 287 points
Muhammad Asim Sarwar (MAL): 251 points
Important stats for MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction Team
Najam Shahzad: 241 runs & 3 wickets
Syed Maisam: 10 wickets
Md Shaikat: 102 runs & 8 wickets
Jai Parkash: 7 wickets
MAL vs IR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Khokhar, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Md Shaikat, Jai Parkash, Ahammad Ullah, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.
Captain: Najam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Md Shaikat.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Ali, Amandeep Singh, Zulfiqar Shah, Amandeep Khokhar, Devender Mehla, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Md Shaikat, Jai Parkash, Lakshman KC, Muhammad Asim Sarwar.
Captain: Md Shaikat. Vice-captain: Syed Maisam.